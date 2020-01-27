e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 27, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Hollywood / Channing Tatum says girlfriend Jessie J is more beautiful than ex-wife Jenna Dewan

Channing Tatum says girlfriend Jessie J is more beautiful than ex-wife Jenna Dewan

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan's custody agreement comes only a day after social media drama

hollywood Updated: Jan 27, 2020 14:22 IST

Asian News International
Jessie J, left, and Channing Tatum arrive at the Pre-Grammy Gala And Salute To Industry Icons at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.
Jessie J, left, and Channing Tatum arrive at the Pre-Grammy Gala And Salute To Industry Icons at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.(Mark Von Holden/Invision/AP)
         

American actor Channing Tatum and dancer Jenna Dewan have come to a custody agreement for their daughter -- Everly. According to E!Online, the former couple has settled on a custody agreement. The outlet reports the two will have a 50/50 custody over their 6-year-old daughter, Everly, as per reports of The Blast, which reported the news first on Saturday.

They have also agreed to not exploit their daughter for any kind of social media advertisements including the sponsorships or Ad campaigns. It also has a clause that if either of them decides to take an ad deal on behalf of their daughter, they will need the other party's consent for the same.

 

Channing and Jenna have also agreed to work with a counsellor to come up with a schedule for the holidays so that they can split the custody of Everly together. A source to E!News confirmed that The Blast's reporting was accurate.

Channing and Jenna's custody agreement comes only a day after social media drama. On Instagram, the Step Up star shared a photo of him and singer Jessie J on Friday night. This photo came a few days after E!News reported that the ex-couple had gotten back together after a brief breakup. On which, one commenter stated, "Jenna looks better with you."

"Ain't nobody more stunning and beautiful to look at but even more as a human than Jess, And yeah that includes my ex," commented Channing.

He later clarified, commenting that Jenna "was beautiful and amazing in her own right." Though the matter escalated shortly as Jenna's boyfriend and American actor Steve Kazee, and the father of her second child took to Instagram and to defend Jenna online.

The 44-year-old actor, Kazee, posted a meme of Will Ferrell, commenting, "Watch your mouth." Along with a caption, "That reckless talk bruh..." Apparently, things are starting to cool down between Jenna's ex's online.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
‘Won’t back off until CAA is withdrawn’: Mumbai women launch Shaheen Bagh-like protest
‘Won’t back off until CAA is withdrawn’: Mumbai women launch Shaheen Bagh-like protest
What 6 resolutions in European Parliament on CAA mean for India-EU relations
What 6 resolutions in European Parliament on CAA mean for India-EU relations
Three reasons why Jagan Reddy decided to dissolve legislative council
Three reasons why Jagan Reddy decided to dissolve legislative council
Nokia foldable phone to launch in first half of 2020, Nokia 9.2 leaks
Nokia foldable phone to launch in first half of 2020, Nokia 9.2 leaks
‘What is name of that bowler’: Jadeja, Manjrekar in another Twitter banter
‘What is name of that bowler’: Jadeja, Manjrekar in another Twitter banter
Mercedes with a bed: V-Class Marco Polo to be launched at Auto Expo 2020
Mercedes with a bed: V-Class Marco Polo to be launched at Auto Expo 2020
‘They called me panda, now they call me macho; was hurt when RCB dropped me’
‘They called me panda, now they call me macho; was hurt when RCB dropped me’
NBA legend Kobe Bryant, 13-year-old daughter dead in helicopter crash
NBA legend Kobe Bryant, 13-year-old daughter dead in helicopter crash
trending topics
Kapil MishraSimi GarewalCTET 2020Shaheen BaghHappy Republic Day Patriotic wishesRepublic Day 2020 QuotesDSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2020India vs New Zealand Live ScoreAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

india news

Hollywood News