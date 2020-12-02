Christopher Nolan says Tenet has ‘some of the first-ever aerial shots of Mumbai in a film’, gushes about India

hollywood

Updated: Dec 02, 2020, 21:22 IST

Ahead of Tenet's much-delayed release in India, director Christopher Nolan has spoken about his experience filming the sci-fi spectacle in Mumbai. Tenet arrives in theatres on Friday, mere days ahead of its home video release.

Nolan previously filmed a small sequence in Jodhpur for The Dark Knight Rises and vowed to shoot a more significant portion in the future. “Every time I go to India, I’m struck by how unbelievably visual the place is. I had shot a couple of days in Jodhpur on The Dark Knight Rises and always wanted to go back and shoot a more substantial sequence, and I had the opportunity to do that on Tenet,” he said, according to PTI.

“We shot in Mumbai, which is just one of the most extraordinary looking cities in the world in terms of its architecture, the amazing people and the abundance of life on the streets there. It’’s a really remarkable place with this extraordinary history, so, to be able to take the audience there, it seemed a very exciting setting,” he added.

Nolan and his crew filmed at locations such as the Breach Candy Hospital, Cafe Mondegar, Colaba Causeway, Colaba Market, Gateway of India, Grant Road, Royal Bombay Yacht Club, and the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel.

“They have such a wonderful love of film and a highly developed film industry, it was really fun to collaborate with the local crews and learn about how they make films and cooperate with them in pulling off some remarkable things, including some of the first-ever aerial shots of Mumbai in a film,” he added. “There are some really interesting things we were able to capture, shooting for a relatively short space of time in challenging conditions because it was monsoon season, so when it rained it really rained. But it was such a wonderfully atmospheric place to be.”

Also read: Dimple Kapadia on Tenet: ‘I have to see it three times more to completely understand what it was’

Tenet stars Indian actor Dimple Kapadia in a supporting role, and also features John David Washington in the lead alongside Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Kenneth Branagh, Aaron Taylor Johnson, Michael Caine and Clemence Poesy.

Follow @htshowbiz for more