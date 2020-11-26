e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 26, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Hollywood / Confirmed: Mads Mikkelsen to replace Johnny Depp in Fantastic Beasts franchise

Confirmed: Mads Mikkelsen to replace Johnny Depp in Fantastic Beasts franchise

Hannibal star Mads Mikkelsen will be replacing Johnny Depp in the Fantastic Beasts franchise of movies as Gellert Grindelwald. Johnny played the character in two films.

hollywood Updated: Nov 26, 2020, 09:44 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
Mads Mikkelsen to replace Johnny Depp in the next Fantastic Beast movies.
Mads Mikkelsen to replace Johnny Depp in the next Fantastic Beast movies.
         

Danish actor Mads Mikkelsen has been chosen to replace Johnny Depp in the upcoming third film in the Fantastic Beasts franchise, Warner Bros. said on Wednesday. Mads, 55, who is known for his role as serial killer Hannibal Lecter in the U.S. television series Hannibal, will play the evil wizard Gellert Grindelwald in the spinoff movie from Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling.

Johnny was forced to exit the role earlier this month after losing a libel case in Britain against a tabloid newspaper that branded him a ‘wife beater’. The three-week trial in July heard evidence from Johnny and his former wife Amber Heard about a tempestuous marriage marked by violence on both sides and of heavy drinking by Johnny.

Johnny, who had earlier begun production on the third Fantastic Beasts movie in London, said he was asked to leave by Warner Bros. Mads also played roles in action movies Doctor Strange and Casino Royale as well as taking roles in Danish dramas such as The Hunnt and A Royal Affair.

Also read | Anita Hassanandani talks about not rushing to have a baby after marriage: ‘I would be deceiving myself more than anyone else’

The Fantastic Beasts movies, based on the magical adventures of Newt Scamander, are set some 60 years before the Harry Potter films but feature several of the same key characters when they were younger. The third as yet untitled movie in the series is set for release in July 2022.

The first two of the five planned Fantastic Beasts films earned $1.5 billion at the global box office, according to Box Office Mojo.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
Covid-19 vaccine delivery preparations to include management of side-effects
Covid-19 vaccine delivery preparations to include management of side-effects
Punjab farmers take alternative routes to Delhi besides Haryana highways
Punjab farmers take alternative routes to Delhi besides Haryana highways
Pak rubs it in, lets Lashkar front sked prayer meeting for 10 terrorists
Pak rubs it in, lets Lashkar front sked prayer meeting for 10 terrorists
Bharat Bandh today: Transport, banking services likely to be affected
Bharat Bandh today: Transport, banking services likely to be affected
Cyclone Nivar to weaken further into cyclonic storm, says IMD
Cyclone Nivar to weaken further into cyclonic storm, says IMD
Diego Maradona (1960-2020): When death felt like a tackle from behind
Diego Maradona (1960-2020): When death felt like a tackle from behind
Money laundering case: ED arrests Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik’s close aide
Money laundering case: ED arrests Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik’s close aide
New Zealand MP’s Sanskrit oath goes viral: Watch the video
New Zealand MP’s Sanskrit oath goes viral: Watch the video
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 casesCyclone NivarRahul GandhiDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Hollywood News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In