Frozen 2 trailer: Anna and Elsa return with new music in Disney’s follow-up to record-breaking hit

Disney on Monday released the first trailer for Frozen 2, the hotly anticipated sequel to the Academy Award winning blockbuster, Frozen.

The two-minute trailer begins with Elsa trying to find her way off a dark island. She freezes water and tries to leap over waves. After several attempts she finds herself on a rock.

We then see glimpses of the other characters - Sven is riding off somewhere while Anna is looking concerned. One shot shows Olaf surrounded by purple flames. There is not a single word spoken in the teaser, although a few notes of music play towards the end, teasing the series’ biggest draw: the soundtrack.

The first Frozen became a worldwide phenomenon thanks to its chartbusting track Let it Go. The sequel promises more songs for kids and adults to sing along to.

Frozen made over $1.2 billion at the worldwide box office, making it Walt Disney Animation Studio’s biggest hit ever. Between the six years it took to produce the sequel, Disney released two short films set in the Frozen universe - Frozen Fever in 2015 and Olaf’s Frozen Adventure in 2017.

From the Academy Award winning team—directors Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck, and producer Peter Del Vecho—and featuring the voices of Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff and Josh Gad, and the music of Oscar-winning songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, Frozen 2 opens in theatres in November.

First Published: Feb 13, 2019 20:10 IST