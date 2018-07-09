Gal Gadot visits children’s hospital dressed as Wonder Woman. See pics

Actor Gal Gadot, who plays the role of Wonder Woman in the DC universe’s superhero films, recently visited the Inova Children’s Hospital in her suit and made the children happy. She shared signed photographs and other goodies with the kids who seemed to be ecstatic to see their favourite superhero. The pictures from this meet were shared by one of the doctors, Lucas Collazo, on his Twitter handle.

He shared a beautiful group shot and wrote, “Thank you @GalGadot⁩ for visiting us ⁦@InovaHealth⁩ Children’s Hospital. You are a true Wonder Woman. The kids loved it...and so did the staff. #wonderwoman84.”

He also shared a video of a mother of a 5-year-old speaking about how Gadot’s visit helped her baby. He captioned it, “The family of a 5-month-old fighting #PediatricCancer gets a little help from a Superhero! Listen to this Sterling, VA mom talk about the time @GalGadot stopped by @InovaHealth as #WonderWoman @wusa9 #Friday #WonderWoman84 #InovaChildrensHospital.”

Thank you ⁦@GalGadot⁩ for visiting us ⁦@InovaHealth⁩ Children’s Hospital. You are a true Wonder Woman. The kids loved it...and so did the staff 😉 #wonderwoman84 pic.twitter.com/EFDLM02rpf — Dr. Lucas Collazo (@DrCollazo) July 6, 2018

Pediatric nephrologist Patty Seo-Mayer tweeted, “Dear Gal Gadot, thank you so much for visiting my patients and colleagues at #InovaChildrensHospital. Next time, can you align your visit with my call schedule? Love, #SuperFan.”

Gal Gadot is currently shooting for the next Wonder Woman film, which is set in the year ‘84. It was while she was shooting in DC for the film that she took her time out to visit the children at Inova hospital.