Google search shows Avengers: Endgame as one of Hugh Jackman’s famous movies and fans can’t keep calm

Actor Hugh Jackman and Avengers movie are the internet’s most wanted crossover ever. Too bad there has been one already. However, that hasn’t stopped Marvel and X-Men fans from dreaming big.

A few internet dwellers have found that when one searches for ‘Famous Hugh Jackman movies’ on Google, the first result to pop-up on their screens is Avengers: Endgame, the upcoming and highly anticipated fourth Avengers movie that Jackman has no business being in.

A screenshot of the search results.

Of course, with the Fox and Disney merger just weeks away, the possibility of seeing Jackman’s Wolverine in the MCU could become higher that it ever was but there it is still too much wishful thinking. But the search results did leave fans screaming in excitement and what better place to vent than Twitter.

Fans took to the microblogging site to scream in unison with other fans and let them know of their discovery, most likely a bug or a sweet mischief of another Marvel fan. “This might sound bizarre, but seems like Wolverine is all set to appear, or at least has a cameo, in the upcoming Avengers: End Game. Is MCU initiating the Fox merger already?!,” tweeted one. “I might actually collapse if I see Hugh Jackman in Avengers Endgame,” wrote another with a screenshot of the search results. Check out more reactions:

WTF??!!! HUGH JACKMAN IN AVENGERS ENDGAME??!!! pic.twitter.com/g5S8QHzjwl — KANE (@MorrisJansen3) January 2, 2019

This might sound bizarre, but seems like Wolverine is all set to appear, or at least has a cameo, in the upcoming Avengers: End Game. Is MCU initiating the Fox merger already?! :-O #AvengersEndgame #Wolverine #HughJackman pic.twitter.com/dCo67D9FYn — Shubhang Saurav (@Beee_harry) January 2, 2019

I might actually collapse if I see Hugh Jackman in Avengers Endgame pic.twitter.com/iUVvhwGrOh — Raja Alia (@_aliazainal) January 1, 2019

Um So is Hugh Jackman is in avengers endgame or is this a mistake. 🤔🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/2lqH5h3qyi — Nader Bahu ♿️ (@disableplays) January 1, 2019

Just searched 'Hugh Jackman Famous Movies' on google...



Does this mean... !!!! pic.twitter.com/NhrrZj2RBv — Har:z 🇲🇾 (@HarizIzham) January 1, 2019

A few decided to add fuel to the fictional fire, spreading more rumours about a certain ‘Wolverine cameo’ in Endgame. “I’ve read theories that @RealHughJackman ‘s wolverine would be appearing in the post credits scene for #AvengersEndgame ... it’ll be a totally badass moment if X-men & the fantastic 4 would come fightin w/ the avengers against thanos... a concept,” read a tweet.

Meanwhile, there has not even been a whiff of any such cameo or appearance in the movie from the official side of things. Sorry to ‘decimate’ your hopes and dreams like that.

The Avengers, however, will return to the big screen with Endgame on April 24 and attempt to defeat Thanos with or without the help of Wolverine and his claws.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jan 02, 2019 21:23 IST