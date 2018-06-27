Here’s your first look at Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt from Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Leonardo DiCaprio on Wednesday shared the first look of director Quentin Tarantino’s upcoming film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. The Oscar-winning actor will star opposite Brad Pitt and a slew of popular names such as Margot Robbie, who plays the slain actor Sharon Tate.

The first look image unites both DiCaprio and Pitt with Tarantino, who has directed them in Django Unchained and Inglourious Basterds respectively. In Once Upon a Time... they play a has-been TV actor and his stunt double. As they navigate a new era in Hollywood, little do they know that their neighbour is none other than Sharon Tate, the future victim of a murderous rampage by members of Charles Manson’s cult.

First look. #OnceUponATimeInHollywood A post shared by Leonardo DiCaprio (@leonardodicaprio) on Jun 27, 2018 at 6:00am PDT

Tarantino has likened the film to arguably his most popular one, Pulp Fiction. The story will feature an ensemble cast of characters whose lives criss-cross in 1969 Hollywood.

Tarantino has been shooting around the Los Angeles area, where several fans have spotted streets dressed to appear from the ‘60s. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is the director’s ninth feature film - he counts Kill Bill as one - which means that it could possibly be his penultimate movie. Tarantino has long promised that he will retire after making ten feature films.

It is also his first film in years to not be distributed by The Weinstein Company, which filed for bankruptcy following the multiple sexual harassment charges against Harvey Weinstein.

The film also stars Tarantino vets Michael Madsen, Zoe Bell and Tim Roth in addition to Burt Reynolds and Al Pacino.

