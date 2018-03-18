I freaked out: Lara Croft’s Alicia Vikander on quitting Instagram

Actor Alicia Vikander says the pressure of continuously posting pictures and videos on Instagram was too much for her to take.

The Tomb Raider star said she decided to leave the photosharing website just a month after joining it, reported Femalefirst.

“I did have Instagram. I already freaked out about a month in, like a (pressure) that I had to post things. So, no, I don’t have an Instagram account anymore,” Vikander, 29, said.

The actor, however, is in love with Google.

“My friends call me Mrs Google. I’m really good at Googling answers on anything, and I’m very good at planning travels,” she said.