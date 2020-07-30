Irrfan Khan’s smiling face in The Academy’s video on hope during a pandemic wins over fans: ‘This is just brilliant’

hollywood

The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Science shared a video on finding hope and persevering in the face of challenges on Wednesday. However, what caught everyone’s attention was a clip at the very end, featuring late actor Irrfan Khan.

“A celebration of hope—through the lens of movies we love,” The Academy wrote in their tweet. The video is a montage of inspiring moments from popular films such as Her, The Shawshank Redemption, Captain Marvel, The Martian, Parasite, Interstellar, Black Panther and more. It shows Al Pacino from The Scent of Woman, talking about ‘containing the spirit’ in the iconic courtroom scene. A clip from Children of Men plays as a voiceover talks about people being out of work and scared of losing their jobs. A scene featuring Matt Damon shows him telling people to take back the control of the situation. “Get busy living or get busy dying,” says Tim Robbins in a scene from The Shawshank Redemption.

A celebration of hope—through the lens of movies we love. pic.twitter.com/EYZ5FPvHdl — The Academy (@TheAcademy) July 29, 2020

However, the video ends with a clip of Irrfan from his film The Life of Pi. At the end of his interview in the film, Irrfan is asked if his story had a happy ending. “Well that’s up to you,” he says.

The late actor’s fans grew emotional on seeing him in the video. Filmmaker Aseem Chhabra wrote, “This is so beautiful - celebration of the sense of hope and ending with #IrrfanKhan’s smiling face!” Actor Nimrat Kaur wrote, “A heavy heart smiles with the last frame. Such a rich, moving collage. #IrrfanForever.”

“Pride of our Nation, #Irrfan your departure created a huge vacuum in the Broken heartheart.. Cinema will never be the same as it was before. We will cherish your stories your legacy. LEGEND,” wrote a fan. Another thanked the Academy for sharing the video. “I can’t be alone in thinking a lot of us really need pick-me-ups like this. Thanks Academy. Props to the writers who crafted the lines, the DPs who shot them, the performers who breathed life into it and the editor who put this all together,” they wrote.

Irrfan died in April after a two-year long battle with neuroendocrine tumour. His death was mourned across the country and the world by film lovers.

