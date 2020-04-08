JK Rowling’s tweet about Alan Rickman makes Harry Potter fans sob: ‘I saw him in his long black wig, my eyes filled with tears ’

hollywood

It has been years since the death of beloved English actor Alan Rickman but fans all over the world still miss him dearly. The actor was known for his iconic roles in films such as Die Hard and Hitchhiker’s Guide To The Galaxy but most importantly as Professor Severus Snape in the mega popular Harry Potter franchise of movies.

On Wednesday, Harry Potter author JK Rowling shared an emotional tweet about Alan and how she teared up thinking about him while they were rehearsing for the stage play, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. Her tweet moved Harry Potter fans to tears as well. Rowling was replying to a fan’s tweet about missing Snape on a re-watch of Harry Potter and the Deathy Hallows Part 2. “Tonight in Italy they air “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallow Part 2”. As always, I’m NOT ready to say goodbye to Severus Snape. Thank you @jk_rowling for this unique character and for convincing Alan Rickman to portray him - we had the perfect Severus Snape,” the fan’s tweet read.

In Harry Potter & the Cursed Child, Snape makes his first appearance with his back to the audience. At the dress rehearsal I saw him in his long black wig & my eyes filled with tears because, for a split second, my irrational heart believed when Snape turned round, I'd see Alan. https://t.co/qC3xxmwz3d — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) April 7, 2020

Rowling replied, “In Harry Potter & the Cursed Child, Snape makes his first appearance with his back to the audience. At the dress rehearsal I saw him in his long black wig & my eyes filled with tears because, for a split second, my irrational heart believed when Snape turned round, I’d see Alan.” In the play, at one point, the lead characters go back in time where they meet Severus Snape again.

Emotional fans replied to Rowling with their own memories and pictures with Alan. “I was very lucky to have met him and have this picture I’ll treasure for the rest of my life. I miss him every day,” wrote one with a selfie with Alan. “I miss him so much, Jo,” wrote another. “Jo ... you’ve just broken my heart for the night. I remember what I was doing the day I found out Alan had passed away. I was in class, teaching grammar. Some friend texted me. I left school an hour early. Jo, you provided us with a family and Alan was very much a dear one,” wrote another.

Alan died on January 14, 2016 when he was 69 years old. He died of a terminal, pancreatic cancer which only his close friends knew about. On his death, Daniel Radcliffe, who played Harry Potter, said, “I’m pretty sure he came and saw everything I ever did on stage both in Britain and America. He didn’t have to do that.”

