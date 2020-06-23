Megan Fox says she wasn’t preyed upon by Michael Bay, after fans outrage on her behalf for being sexualised at 15

Updated: Jun 23, 2020 17:11 IST

Actor Megan Fox has issued a clarification after an old interview of her’s, in which she recalled a story of being sexualised as a teenager by director Michael Bay, went viral recently. In the video, Fox told talk show host Jimmy Kimmel how Bay shot a scene around her for his film, Bad Boys 2, when she was just 15.

In the clip, Fox tells Kimmel that she was an extra in a club scene in Bad Boys 2, in which she was made to wear a bikini and six-inch heels. But when Bay was told that she couldn’t hold a drink in her hand and sit at a bar because she was underage, his solution to that, Fox said, was to make her stand under a waterfall and have her soaking wet. “At 15, I was in 10th grade,” Fox repeated, while the host and the crowd laughed.

After the video went viral, Fox wrote in an Instagram statement, “While I greatly appreciate the outpouring of support, I do feel I need to clarify some of the details as they have been lost in the retelling of the events and cast a sinister shadow that doesn’t really, in my opinion, belong. At least not where it’s currently being projected...”

“Please hear me when I thank you for your support,” wrote Fox, “but these specific instances were inconsequential in a long and arduous journey along which I have endured some genuinely harrowing experiences in a ruthlessly misogynistic industry.”

Fox went on to work with Bay in the first two Transformers movies, but had a falling out after she was fired from the series by executive producer Steven Spielberg, for likening Bay’s working style to Adolf Hitler.

“When it comes to my direct experiences with Michael [Bay], and Steven [Spielberg] for that matter, I was never assaulted or preyed upon in what I felt was a sexual manner,” she added. “There are many names that deserve to be going viral in cancel culture right now, but they are safely stored in the fragmented recesses of my heart. I’m thankful to all of you who are brave enough to speak out and I’m grateful to all of you who are taking it upon yourselves to support, uplift, and bring comfort to those who have been harmed by a violent and toxic societal paradigm.”

