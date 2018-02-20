Jennifer Lawrence is not going on hiatus from acting to fight corruption for a year

Hollywood star Jennifer Lawrence is not taking a year off from acting, her representative has confirmed.

In a recent interview the 27-year-old star said she was going to take a break from the screen in order work with a non-profit organisation fighting corruption, but a representative for the actor tells Entertainment Weekly that she will return to work when one of her several projects in development is ready to go.

Actor Jennifer Lawrence arrives for the European premiere of Red Sparrow in London, Britain February 19, 2018. (REUTERS)

Lawrence currently has seven projects in her kitty, including an untitled film with Amy Schumer, Ron Howard’s Zelda Fitzgerald biopic Zelda, Adam McKay’s Bad Blood, Luca Guadagnino’s Burial Rites, and more.

The actor has repeatedly talked about taking a break from her acting career. She first discussed about it in September during an appearance on Today. “I’m taking one. I don’t have anything set for two years,” she told Savannah Guthrie.

Follow @htshowbiz for more