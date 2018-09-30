On Monica Bellucci’s 54th birthday, here are 10 pictures that prove she’s ageing backwards

Monica Bellucci turns 54 on Sunday. The Italian star, who began her career as a 13-year-old model, has remained an evergreen presence on the international cinematic landscape. From starring in independent dramas to huge blockbusters, Bellucci is at ease playing a variety of characters.

She made her film debut in 1990, and also holds the distinction of being the oldest Bond girl ever -- she was 50 when she appeared in 2015’s Spectre. In addition to her illustrious career, Bellucci has also raised awareness for several causes, from cancer to sperm donation.

She has been a regular fixture on the covers of fashion magazines and at international film festivals. While pregnant with both her children, she posed semi-nude on the cover of Vanity Fair and has appeared on several ‘sexiest of the year’ lists.

So on her birthday, here are some pictures of Monica Bellucci, who once confessed she has “become more beautiful with age”.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 30, 2018 15:05 IST