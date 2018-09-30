On Monica Bellucci’s 54th birthday, here are 10 pictures that prove she’s ageing backwards
As Monica Bellucci turns 54 on Sunday, here are pictures of the star that showcase her age-defying beauty.hollywood Updated: Sep 30, 2018 15:08 IST
Monica Bellucci turns 54 on Sunday. The Italian star, who began her career as a 13-year-old model, has remained an evergreen presence on the international cinematic landscape. From starring in independent dramas to huge blockbusters, Bellucci is at ease playing a variety of characters.
She made her film debut in 1990, and also holds the distinction of being the oldest Bond girl ever -- she was 50 when she appeared in 2015’s Spectre. In addition to her illustrious career, Bellucci has also raised awareness for several causes, from cancer to sperm donation.
She has been a regular fixture on the covers of fashion magazines and at international film festivals. While pregnant with both her children, she posed semi-nude on the cover of Vanity Fair and has appeared on several ‘sexiest of the year’ lists.
So on her birthday, here are some pictures of Monica Bellucci, who once confessed she has “become more beautiful with age”.
View this post on Instagram
❤Cover Story this week @elle_italia by @fabrizioferriofficial Body by @dolcegabbana Jewelry @cartier Scarf @loropianaofficial Hair @johnnollet Mua @letiziacarnevale #monicabellucci#coverstory#elleitalia#photography#fabrizioferri#jewelry#cartier#justeunclou#cartierdiamonds#моникабелуччи
View this post on Instagram
❤Capture by @marcelhartmannphoto for "BeautéStars"@madamefigarofr Feb 9th @richardgianorio @anneflorenceschmitt Hair by Cedric Kerguillec Mua @jolanta.cedro @karinmodels_official #monicabellucci#madamefigaro#prix#beautestars#carlganem#paris#balcony#моникабеллуччи#bnw#photography#marcelhartmann#karinmodels
Follow @htshowbiz for more
First Published: Sep 30, 2018 15:05 IST