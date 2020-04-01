e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 01, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Hollywood / Quentin Tarantino says Brad Pitt improvised shirtless scene in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood: ‘Let the master do his job’

Quentin Tarantino says Brad Pitt improvised shirtless scene in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood: ‘Let the master do his job’

Director Quentin Tarantino says that Brad Pitt improvised his shirtless moment in the film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

hollywood Updated: Apr 01, 2020 21:48 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Brad Pitt in a still from Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.
Brad Pitt in a still from Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.
         

Filmmaker Quentin Tarantino says Brad Pitt was happy to take off his shirt for a scene in their film Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood, although the actor is "shy" in real life. Tarantino discussed the scene in the latest episode of Amy Schumer's podcast 3 Girls, 1 Keith, reports ew.com.

"It was funny because actually in public Brad is kind of shy about things like that," said Tarantino, adding: "At the same time, he knows exactly what time it is. I go, 'So, I'm thinking maybe you unbutton the Hawaiian shirt, and you peel that off, and then peel off the Champion T-shirt'. He was like, 'Really? You want me to go through all that button bulls**t? I'll just take it off in one bit. Go!'"

He continued: "I'm like, okay, this guy knows exactly what time it is. S**t the f**k up and let the master do his job! Even when you see him in the work shed and the way he puts on the leather gloves and puts the wire in his mouth all butch and macho. He just knows what time it is."

Tarantino's Once Upon A Time In Hollywood was his love letter to Los Angeles of 1969. The Sony Pictures Entertainment film won commercial success and critical acclaim all over the world.

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood is a fictional story of fading stardom told through aging star Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his stunt double Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt). Tarantino wove real life stories into the plot with the infamous Charles Manson murders, including actor Sharon Tate. Pitt bagged the supporting actor Oscar for his portrayal of stuntman.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Covid-19:Most challenging crisis since World War II, says UN chief on virus
Covid-19:Most challenging crisis since World War II, says UN chief on virus
Covid-19: India to accept help from abroad for PM-CARES Fund
Covid-19: India to accept help from abroad for PM-CARES Fund
Case study of first US community spread patient offers vital Covid-19 clues
Case study of first US community spread patient offers vital Covid-19 clues
stillopen.in can help you find out which stores are open around you
stillopen.in can help you find out which stores are open around you
Warne picks best India XI he played against: Ganguly captain; big omissions
Warne picks best India XI he played against: Ganguly captain; big omissions
‘He was the real God of cricket’: Sreesanth on legendary cricketer
‘He was the real God of cricket’: Sreesanth on legendary cricketer
India switches to world’s cleanest petrol, diesel with no increase in prices
India switches to world’s cleanest petrol, diesel with no increase in prices
Covid-19: Scramble to find attendees after Ajit Doval clears Nizamuddin Markaz
Covid-19: Scramble to find attendees after Ajit Doval clears Nizamuddin Markaz
trending topics
Coronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus UpdateCovid-19Sonakshi SinhaNizamuddin Covid-19 scareNew Coronavirus CasesNizamuddin mosqueAjit DovalPriyanka Chopra

don't miss

latest news

india news

Hollywood News