Rampage to hit theatres week early after Avengers: Infinity War release date change

Warner Bros has moved up the release date of Dwayne Johnson-starrer Rampage in light of the Marvel’s decision to shift Avengers: Infinity War from May 4 to April 27.

Rampage, which is directed by Brad Peyton and based on 1980s video game, will now hit the theatres on April 13 instead of its earlier announced date of April 20, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The change in schedule gives the film a full two weeks again before the arrival of the latest Avengers film.

The film follows Davis Okoye, a primatologist and head of an anti-poaching unit out of Rwanda, and his best friend George, an albino gorilla, as they fight monsters in a big city. The film also features actors Naomie Harris, Malin Akerman, Jake Lacy, Joe Manganiello, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

Follow @htshowbiz for more