e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 04, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Hollywood / Scarlett Johansson, Margot Robbie, Florence Pugh fight it out through phone screens in one epic action-packed video

Scarlett Johansson, Margot Robbie, Florence Pugh fight it out through phone screens in one epic action-packed video

Zoe Bell rounded up some of Hollywood’s most popular action heroines for a fun, epic fight challenge.

hollywood Updated: May 04, 2020 15:36 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Margot Robbie, Halle Berry and Florence Pugh were all in for a fight.
Margot Robbie, Halle Berry and Florence Pugh were all in for a fight.
         

Hollywood is finally doing lockdown entertainment right. Stuntwoman and actor Zoe Bell has shared an awesome new video, created with the help of her superstar friends and other stuntwomen. Called the Boss B**ch Fight Challenge, it has the participants throwing punches, kicks and some sloppy licks at each other through their phone screens.

Joining her on the fun video was an Avenger, some Charlie’s Angels, an X-Men veteran, a Guardian of the Galaxy, a Little Woman and a member of the Suicide Squad. The stars all fight it out but from their own homes while practising social distancing.

 

The video begins with Zoe feeling bored at home, wishing to play with her friends. She gets her wish fulfilled when she lands a kicks to her screen and it lands on Lucy Lawless, miles away. In return, she throws a punch which hits Tara Macken as she lands face first on a sandy beach. Tara delivers a kick to the face of Drew Barrymore who was simply chilling in her living room.

Also read: Rishi Kapoor’s ashes immersed in Banganga: Neetu, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Riddhima bid tearful adieu

The fight quickly grows massive as other stars such as Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh, Cameron Diaz, Zoe Saldana, Halle Berry, Margot Robbie join in. Scarlett throws her exercise ball at her adversary, Florence takes a hit on her head, Cameron’s grocery shopping gets interrupted by a phantom kick, Zoe attacks her opponent by spitting water in her face, Halle falls into the pool and Margot picks up her Harley Quinn baseball bat to land a big blow.

The video was a hit among the fans with many calling it a good way to entertain people, compared to the cringey debacle that was Gal Gadot’s Imagine video. “Nothing like watching Strong Hot Talented Women Kickin’ Ass & Taking Names...Absolutely Brilliant,” wrote one. “This ain’t your typical cat fight I’ll tell you that lol. 100% awesome,” wrote another.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
In comeback to Sonia Gandhi, Centre points to 85% subsidy for migrant trains
In comeback to Sonia Gandhi, Centre points to 85% subsidy for migrant trains
India lodges strong protest with Pak over move to hold elections in Gilgit-Baltistan
India lodges strong protest with Pak over move to hold elections in Gilgit-Baltistan
Covid-19 might never have a vaccine just like HIV, dengue: Report
Covid-19 might never have a vaccine just like HIV, dengue: Report
PM Modi to take part in NAM meeting on Covid-19 today
PM Modi to take part in NAM meeting on Covid-19 today
We took Bedi, Prasanna to cleaners; robbed them: Pak legend Miandad
We took Bedi, Prasanna to cleaners; robbed them: Pak legend Miandad
Ratan Tata takes on fake news again, says didn’t write quote attributed to him
Ratan Tata takes on fake news again, says didn’t write quote attributed to him
Would’ve given my life for him: Gambhir recalls Aus series to credit legend
Would’ve given my life for him: Gambhir recalls Aus series to credit legend
Indian Motorcycle launches FTR Carbon 1200 inspired by racing DNA of FTR 750
Indian Motorcycle launches FTR Carbon 1200 inspired by racing DNA of FTR 750
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveLockdown 3.0Covid-19 Cases IndiaPM ModiSonia GandhiRishi KapoorReliance Jio

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Hollywood News