Scarlett Johansson recalls how Marvel informed her about Black Widow’s death in Avengers Endgame: ‘Took me a minute to process’

Sep 07, 2020

Actor Scarlett Johansson has recalled how Marvel president Kevin Feige broke the news of Black Widow’s impending death to her. Black Widow was killed off in 2019’s Avengers: Endgame, but the actor said that she was told about her fate before filming on its predecessor, Avengers: Infinity War, even began.

“It was before shooting Infinity War that I was made aware of what was going to happen in Endgame,” the actor told Empire magazine. She continued, “Kevin (Feige) called me and said, ‘Look, obviously we’re at a place where there’s going to be big sacrifices and big losses’. We had all anticipated that. So it didn’t seem out of character. It kind of made sense to me, I guess, even though I was sad about it. But after I hung up the phone I remember I thought, ‘Okay, I guess it’s me’. And it took me a minute to process it. It was bittersweet, but it was not a shock.”

Infinity War and Endgame were shot back-to-back by directors Joe and Anthony Russo. In addition to Black Widow, Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man was also killed off towards the end of the film. An alternate version of Black Widow’s death was also shot for the film.

Writers Stephen McFeely and Christopher Markus had originally said that they wanted Clint to be the one to die in the scene, but decided against it. McFeely said on Twitter, “A number of women on the crew, when we said, ‘Hey, we’re thinking maybe Hawkeye goes over,’ said, ‘Don’t you do that! Don’t rob her of this!’”

Black Widow will star in her own standalone film soon, with Johansson returning. Florence Pugh, Rachel Weisz and David Harbour will also feature in director Cate Shortland’s film, slated for release in November. Black Widow is a prequel, set between the events of Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War.

