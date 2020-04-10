Black Widow’s alternate death scene from Avengers Endgame shared online, it’s more heartbreaking than original. Watch

hollywood

Updated: Apr 10, 2020 17:25 IST

While everyone admired the manner in which Captain America and Iron Man were given their sendoffs in Avengers: Endgame, Black Widow’s death in the film was overshadowed. An alternate version of her death scene has now been released online on Disney+.

In the scene, Natasha and Clint Barton encounter Thanos and his army on Vormir. They’re outnumbered and outgunned, and as they both battle soldier after soldier, Natasha ends up taking several shots to her body. Her final act is saving Clint from certain death. We see Thanos enter the picture, and Natasha sacrifices herself and jumps off the cliff. In the theatrical cut of the film, Natasha and Clint have a discussion about who will sacrifice themselves.

The alternate scene seems to have been fully worked upon. The effects are fully realised and the background score is in full glory, unlike the previously released deleted scene of the Avengers paying tribute to Iron Man, which featured incomplete effects. “Nope, still not ready to watch this. Bookmarked to watch, ehmmm, November time-ish?!?” one person wrote. “I feel like this adds more plot to thanos, man figures out about the soul stone, come on, should’ve kept it in the movie,” wrote another.

Writers Stephen McFeely and Christopher Markus had originally said that they wanted Clint to be the one to die in the scene, but decided against it. McFeely said, “A number of women on the crew, when we said, ‘Hey, we’re thinking maybe Hawkeye goes over,’ said, ‘Don’t you do that! Don’t rob her of this!’”

Also read: Major Black Widow plot leak reveals villain holds key to introducing Wolverine, Deadpool into MCU

Black Widow will star in her own standalone film soon. Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh, Rachel Weisz and David Harbour will feature in director Cate Shortland’s film, slated for release in November. Black Widow is a prequel, set between the events of Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War.

Follow @htshowbiz for more