Sofia Vergara is Forbes' highest-paid actress of 2020, with Rs 315 crore earnings; no Indian on the list

Sofia Vergara topped Forbes’ annual list of the highest paid female actors. The list also includes the likes of Angelina Jolie, Gal Gadot and Melissa McCarthy.

hollywood Updated: Oct 04, 2020 14:55 IST
Sofia Vergara is Forbes’ highest-paid actress of 2020.
Sofia Vergara is Forbes' highest-paid actress of 2020.
         

Sofia Vergara is the highest-paid female actor in the world, according to Forbes’ latest list. She made $43 million in a one-year period, which is the equivalent of Rs 315 crore.

Also included in the top 10 are Angelina Jolie ($35.5 million), Gal Gadot ($31 million), Melissa McCarthy (25 million), Meryl Streep ($24 million), Emily Blunt ($22.5 million), Nicole Kidman ($22 million), Ellen Pompeo ($19 million), Elisabeth Moss ($16 million) and Viola Davis ($15.5 million).

According to Forbes, most of Vergara’s earnings came from Modern Family and America’s Got Talent, which she padded up with endorsement deals. She made $500000 per episode for the show, while America’s Got Talent makes her $10 million per season. Jolie, meanwhile, earned the majority of her $35.5 million from her upcoming appearance in Marvel’s Eternals.

Also read: Akshay Kumar only Bollywood star among Forbes’ highest-paid actors of 2020 with Rs 362 cr earning, Dwayne Johnson tops list

Last year’s number one, Scarlett Johansson, had made $56 million. Blunt is a newcomer on the list, thanks to a hefty payday for A Quiet Place: Part 2 and Disney’s upcoming Jungle Cruise film with Dwayne Johnson.

Combined, the top 10 highest paid female actors made $254 million this year, down 20% from last year. By comparison, the top 10 highest-paid male actors made $545 million, almost double. Dwayne Johnson topped the male list, with $87.5 million. Akshay Kumar was the only Indian actor on either list.

The men’s list also included Ryan Reynolds, Mark Wahlberg, Ben Affleck, Vin Diesel, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Will Smith, Adam Sandler and Jackie Chan.

