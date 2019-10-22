Star Wars The Rise of Skywalker final trailer: Heroes come together one last time, fans sob over C-3PO’s emotional scene

hollywood

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 11:38 IST

The second and final trailer for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is out and has left fans pumped and emotional in equal measures. The trilogy comes to an end with this final film in December.

The trailer begins with Rey (Daisy Ridley) running away from a threat on a lush green planet, possibly Endor. She laments how everyone has always said that they know her but no one really does. But Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) tells her that he does. The same cool shot from their fight on a half-drowned ship in a thunderstorm plays again.

The heroes back at base -- Finn (John Boyega), Poe (Oscar Isaac) -- band together and dark red ships take formation in various battlefields. Emperor Palpatine’s menacing voice looms large as he warns the heroes of their approaching end from behind the grave. However, we still only see his dark, stone cold throne.

One epic moment from the trailer shows Rey and Chewbacca take control of the Millennium Falcon, exchange a confident glance as Poe and Finn join them too. There are also shots of a hug between Rey and Princess Leia (the late Carrie Fisher), an emotional farewell from C-3PO, men riding horses on a spaceship, and yet another fight between Kylo and Rey.

Fans were ecstatic about the film after watching the trailer. “I already told my family not to talk to me tonight,” wrote one as they waited for the trailer to drop. “I hope y’all are prepared for Emperor Palpatine to reign supreme tonight.,” wrote another. Many were left heartbroken with C-3PO emotional goodbye to his friends.

See more reactions:

It’s so satisfying that *finally* we have all the hype for #RiseofSkywalker .

It’s gonna be awesome. — DannyDeJonTron (@AwesomepantsFi1) October 22, 2019

I may have actually just cried just watching the #RiseofSkywalker trailer — Richard Beddow (@bluesavannah_70) October 22, 2019

„3PO, what are you doing?"

„Taking one last look at my friends, sir."



I’M NOT CRYIN, YOU ARE#StarWarstrailer #RiseofSkywalker pic.twitter.com/zBFYsMgY1C — jumping antøny (@galaxy_mutant) October 22, 2019

😟 C-3PO

'Taking one last look, sir... at my friends'.

Thats what did it. That's had me all 😢 #RiseofSkywalker pic.twitter.com/eoV5LQUZ9Z — Pam Bahia (@PamBahia1) October 22, 2019

The film is directed by JJ Abrams, who also directed The Force Awakens. He says the film will satisfy the audience and will give a meaningful ending to all the nine films made in the franchise created by George Lucas.

“This (the film) is about bringing this thing to a close in a way that is emotional and meaningful and also satisfying in terms of actually answering (as many) questions as possible. ’So if, years from now, someone’s watching these movies, all nine of them, they’re watching a story that is as cohesive as possible,” the filmmaker told Entertainment Weekly.

Abrams said he want to honour the legacy of Lucas with his film. “While there were many things that were planned for and discussed - George Lucas himself said when he created this he saw it as three, three-act plays - that doesn’t mean there isn’t discovery, that doesn’t mean there aren’t things that come up that make you realise, ‘Oh, here’s an opportunity’.

“It also doesn’t mean that there’s a list of pay-offs that we have to do because of set-ups. But we also were very much aware this is the end of the trilogy and it needs to satisfy. We went into this thing knowing it has to be an ending. We’re not screwing around,” he said.

First Published: Oct 22, 2019 11:37 IST