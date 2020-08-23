The Batman director Matt Reeves reveals more plot details about Robert Pattinson film after teaser debut: ‘We’re in year 2 of the Gotham experiment’

hollywood

Director Matt Reeves has provided a significant amount of information about the plot of his upcoming Batman movie, whose first teaser debuted during the DC Fandome event on Sunday. Reeves has revealed that the film will show Batman, played by Robert Pattinson, in the second year of his existence, and will also serve as an origin story for certain villains.

During the film’s panel at the Fandome, Reeves spoke extensively about the film. He said, “The whole idea is that this is all an experiment in the movie. The idea that we’re in Year 2, it’s the Gotham experiment, it’s a criminal logical experiment, trying to figure out what he can do to finally change this place. And in our story, as he’s in that mode, that’s where you meet him and you see that he’s charting what he’s doing and he doesn’t seem to have any effect on what he wants to happen.”

Reeves continued, “And that is when the murders start to happen, and then the murders begin to describe sort of the history of Gotham in a way that only reinforces what he knows about Gotham, but it opens up a whole new world of corruption that goes much farther. But as that story starts to come out, without being an origin tale for him, it ends up being something that touches on his origins. So you start to describe this epic history of corruption in Gotham that you start to understand ‘well, where did my family sit in that’ and in that sense... is a way to take a story, a point-of-view story, a mystery. It’s got, of course, action, and all that kind of stuff, but at the end of it, it’s incredibly personal for him even though it’s in the story where he’s trying to understand and unravel this mystery.”

Only about a fourth of the movie has been shot so far, with filming slated to recommence in September, after being halted by the coronavirus pandemic. The teaser suggested that the primary antagonist of the film will be Paul Dano’s Riddler, but it also provided looks at Zoe Kravitz’ Catwoman, and an unrecognisable Colin Farrell as the Penguin. It is scored to the tunes of Nirvana’s Something in the Way, which sounds like it has been fused together with Michael Giacchino’s new Batman theme.

The movie also stars John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard, Jayme Lawson and Andy Serkis, and is slated for an October 2021 release.

