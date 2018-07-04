Vanessa Kirby joins The Rock, Jason Statham in Fast & Furious spin-off

Actor Vanessa Kirby will join the cast of the Fast and Furious spin-off along with actor Jason Statham and Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson.

The project Hobbs and Shaw will focus on Luke Hobbs, the Diplomatic Security Service agent played by Johnson, and Deckard Shaw played by Statham, confirmed The Hollywood Reporter.

Jane Petrie, Krista Smith, Claire Foy, Vanessa Kirby and Peter Morgan attend the For Your Consideration event for Netflix's The Crown. (AFP)

Vanessa Kirby is known for essaying the role of Princess Margaret in the Netflix TV series The Crown. She will next be seen opposite Tom Cruise in Mission: Impossible - Fallout.

Helmed by Deadpool 2 director David Leitch, the movie will be scripted by Fast franchise’s veteran writer Chris Morgan and produced by Original Films, alongside Johnson and his Seven Bucks Productions partners, Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia.

The movie is slated to hit the big screen on July 26 next year.

