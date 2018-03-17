What is Tyrion Lannister doing in The Avengers: Infinity War?

Game of Thrones star Peter Dinklage has been confirmed for the Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War. The new poster of the film, which was unveiled along with the second trailer, revealed that the 48-year-old actor will play a role in the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movie.

Dinklage’s casting has been rumoured for some time but it was never confirmed. His name can be spotted on the bottom of the poster between Benedict Cumberbatch, who plays Doctor Strange, and Idris Elba, who portrays Heimdall in the MCU.

Dinklage is most likely to be playing a member of Thanos’ supervillain team Black Order, which consists of characters like Corvus Glaive, Proxima Midnight, Cull Obsidian and Ebony Maw.

The actor is no stranger to superhero genre having played the role of Bolliver Trask in 2014 film X-Men: Days of Future Past. The Avengers: Infinity War will see the culmination of the MCU and will see a mammoth cast of superheroes battle it out against supervillain Thanos who has been teased in the MCU since The Avengers.