Where can you watch Oscars 2018 LIVE in India? We have some answers

The red carpet has been rolled out, make-up artists have been booked and tuxedos have been ironed. Everyone is ready for Hollywood’s biggest night, the 90th Academy Awards, on Sunday.

The biggest names in the world of movie-making will come together and root for their favourite actors, directors and films at the world’s most respected film awards function.



Also rooting for their favourites will be the fans who watched and loved films through the year. They will now witness the best ones getting honoured, as long as they find the right place and time to watch the ceremony. We are here to help you with just that.

The red carpet is rolled out in preparation for the Oscars in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S. (REUTERS)

The ceremony will be hosted at the Dolby Theatre, Hollywood and Highland Centre in Los Angeles, USA on March 4. While in the USA it will be telecast on ABC at 8 pm ET, you will be able watch it at 5.30 am in India on March 5. Star Movies, Star Movies HD and Star Movies Premiere HD will air the show and Hotstar will stream it live online. You can also watch it on the Hotstar app. The red carpet event will begin an hour before the ceremony.

This year, Jimmy Kimmel will return as the host for a second time after last year. Guillermo del Toro’s The Shape of Water leads the pack with 13 nominations.

