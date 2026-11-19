US President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin held their first trilateral meeting in Shenzhen on Thursday, a gathering some have compared to the 1945 Yalta summit, where the victors of the Second World War laid the ground for the post-war world.

Artwork shows US President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping next to the 'Big Three' monument with the leaders at the 1945 Yalta conference: Joseph Stalin, Franklin D Roosevelt and Winston Churchill, in Livadia park in Yalta, Crimea. (Reuters Photo)

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In a “peace declaration” released afterwards by China's state news agency and the Kremlin, the three leaders reaffirmed that a nuclear war should never be fought and agreed to hold a dialogue on reducing nuclear risks. They also pledged to reform the United Nations and to increase supplies of refined petroleum products. The US has not released the document as yet.

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Putin himself drew the link to 1945 at the round-table meeting on Thursday, saying that the three countries all represent nations that won the Second World War and bear the task of preserving and strengthening the system of international law established at that time, Bloomberg reported.

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{{^usCountry}} But the parallel only goes so far. The men at Yalta were wartime allies, months away from defeating Nazi Germany, and they spent eight days working out agreements that redrew borders and reshaped governments. The three leaders in Shenzhen are rivals who back opposite sides in the wars in Ukraine and Iran. They met for over an hour, and the declaration did not mention either war. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} But the parallel only goes so far. The men at Yalta were wartime allies, months away from defeating Nazi Germany, and they spent eight days working out agreements that redrew borders and reshaped governments. The three leaders in Shenzhen are rivals who back opposite sides in the wars in Ukraine and Iran. They met for over an hour, and the declaration did not mention either war. {{/usCountry}}

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The rupture from Yalta may be seen symbolically as well. Yalta lies in Crimea, the peninsula that Russia seized from Ukraine in 2014. Days before Thursday’s meeting, Ukrainian drones and missiles damaged the Kerch Bridge, which links Crimea to mainland Russia.

Also read: ‘We didn’t start any wars’, says Putin

The decisions at Yalta

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US president Franklin D Roosevelt, British prime minister Winston Churchill and Soviet leader Joseph Stalin met at Livadia Palace, a former tsarist residence near Yalta, from February 4 to 11, 1945. The war in Europe was in its final months, and Nazi Germany's defeat was only a matter of time. The allies used the meeting to plan for what would come after, down to the terms they wanted Germany to sign at its surrender.

They agreed that the victors would occupy Germany, with a zone set aside for France as well. They also called a conference in San Francisco for April 25 to draft the charter of a new world organisation, which eventually became the United Nations.

Poland took up a large part of the agreement. Germany's invasion of Poland in September 1939 had started the war in Europe. By early 1945, Soviet troops had driven the Germans out, and the country had two rival governments. The US still recognised one in exile in London, while Moscow had on January 5, 1945, recognised a Soviet-backed committee in the city of Lublin as Poland's provisional government.

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The agreement’s section on Poland opened by acknowledging that "a new situation has been created in Poland as a result of her complete liberation by the Red Army”, as the Soviet army was then known. The Lublin-based government was to be "reorganized on a broader democratic basis", taking in democratic leaders from inside Poland and from Poles abroad, and was to hold free elections. The three countries’ leaders also promised more broadly to help Europe's liberated countries choose their governments through "free elections".

The agreement gave Poland new borders as well. Its eastern frontier would follow the Curzon Line, a boundary the victors of the First World War had proposed in 1920. Moscow had argued in 1944 that the line would make western Ukraine and western Belarus Soviet territory. Poland would gain substantial land in the north and west instead, with the final line left to a peace conference.

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In a separate agreement, Stalin committed the Soviet Union to join the war against Japan two or three months after Germany's surrender. In return, Moscow would get back southern Sakhalin, which Russia had lost to Japan in a war that began in 1904, and would be handed the Kurile Islands, a chain stretching north-east from Japan.

Over time, the conference became shorthand for great-power deals imposed on smaller countries, Reuters noted.

Sixty years later, in 2005, George W Bush, then the US president, linked the agreement to the fate of eastern Europe, telling an audience in the Latvian capital Riga that "the captivity of millions in Central and Eastern Europe will be remembered as one of the greatest wrongs of history".

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British prime minister Winston Churchill (left), US president Franklin Delano Roosevelt (centre) and USSR secretary general Joseph Stalin (right) at the start of the Conference of the Allied powers in Yalta, Crimea, on February 4, 1945.

Why Yalta was invoked

Countries not part of the Shenzhen talks had feared a repeat of that history.

Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, and Kyiv was worried that a settlement could be shaped over its head as Trump pushes for a ceasefire. “We really don't want this to turn into 'Yalta 2, 3, 4,' with a redistribution of influence," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said last month, speaking about the planned summit. European governments, which have backed Ukraine through the war, shared that fear.

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Trump had previously played down concerns that he would make a deal on Ukraine without Kyiv's input, and Zelensky said US negotiators would brief allies meeting in Berlin on the outcome of the talks in China.

Also read: Why Xi’s free-trade pitch can’t fix the world’s trade problem

Where the comparison doesn’t hold up

For all these fears, the meeting in Shenzhen was vastly different from the one in Yalta. The leaders at Yalta were wartime allies within months of defeating a common enemy. The three in Shenzhen back opposite sides in two wars.

“Behind the scenes, even though the three will be meeting and shaking hands, the United States is providing support to Ukraine that, on a daily basis, is inflicting huge damage on Russian soldiers, and we are an active player in that conflict," a former senior US official told HT ahead of Thursday’s meeting.

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The official said Russia depended on China for goods with both civilian and military uses. “Russia would not be able to undertake its war efforts in Ukraine without the strong support of China's dual-use capabilities, and in Iran, it is Russia and China that are basically supporting Tehran in a variety of ways that have sustained the conflict," the official added.

The two meetings differ in scale. The 1945 summit lasted eight days. Roosevelt, Churchill and Stalin met in plenary session at Livadia through the week, while their foreign ministers and military chiefs held separate meetings to work through the detail that went into the final agreement. The meeting in Shenzhen lasted over an hour.

The balance of power between the three isn’t equal either. Yalta brought together the heads of the three dominant military powers of the day. Today’s Russia is “very much the junior partner”, Bloomberg noted, with an economy less than one-seventh the size of China’s and an even smaller fraction of America’s.

The leaders at Yalta were also building a post-war order together. Their agreement shaped post-war Europe and laid the ground for the UN, down to how its Security Council would vote. That order is now frayed, and the three governments in Shenzhen hold very different views of what the world should look like.

In the Shenzhen declaration, the three have only pledged to reform the UN “to more effectively address global challenges”.

The leaders at Yalta could also sign off on a map their armies had largely drawn. In Poland in 1945, the Red Army's advance had already decided much of the outcome.

In Ukraine, fighting along the 1,200-km front line has largely stalled and Putin still demands territory that his forces do not hold. Trump said on Thursday he raised the issue of war with both leaders, but the Shenzhen declaration does not mention it. US-mediated talks between Russia and Ukraine in Abu Dhabi last week, the first in nine months, produced few visible results.

Further, China has shown little appetite for brokering a deal. "Xi has characterised the Russia-Ukraine war as fundamentally a European problem, making Beijing even less inclined to assume responsibility for resolving it," Patricia Kim, a foreign policy fellow at the Brookings Institution, had told Reuters.

Number Theory | How fair is it to compare Shenzhen to Yalta today?

President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kylin Villa in Shenzhen in southern China's Guangdong Province,

On nuclear weapons, which Trump wanted at the centre of the talks, the declaration's commitment is a dialogue on reducing risks and preventing the spread of nuclear weapons. Trump had spoken of reducing arsenals.

The last US-Russia arms control treaty, New START, expired in February, and Trump wanted a new deal that includes China. “As the world's three largest nuclear powers by far, the United States, Russia and China are uniquely positioned to discuss how to reduce the number of nuclear weapons on Earth,” Trump said at the start of Thursday's talks, though he conceded that cutting arsenals was a "very hard thing to do".

The US and Russia together hold some 86% of the world's nuclear weapons, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, an independent arms research body. China is a distant third, but its numbers are rising, Bloomberg reported.

Beijing has repeatedly objected to joining the talks. “The Chinese are not going to be interested in dialogue on nuclear issues for fear that they will be brought into a framework when they're still trying to build out their ultimate capacity," the former US official had said.

The two texts diverge on war crimes. At Yalta, the three leaders agreed that their foreign ministers would look into the question of the major war criminals and report back after the conference.

The Shenzhen declaration says the International Criminal Court – a tribunal for war crimes – and similar bodies must not abuse their jurisdiction, and stresses respect for the immunity of state officials. The court issued an arrest warrant for Putin in 2023, and the US, which is not a member, has sanctioned the court and its officials.

“Yalta is clearly a bad analogy for whatever Trump is up to here,” Feigenbaum said.

The meeting may still give each leader something to take home. The former US official said that "in many respects, this meeting itself is the message".

"Trump is a master of spectacle, and so he really values these spectacular moments," said James Crabtree, distinguished visiting fellow at the European Council on Foreign Relations. For Putin, appearing alongside the US and Chinese leaders deals another blow to Western efforts to isolate him, AP noted. "A photograph could serve all three men well," Craig Singleton of the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, a Washington think tank, told Reuters. The agenda, he added, "is much harder to agree on".