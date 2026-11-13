Five features of APEC to know about with Trump, Putin and Xi set to attend

Attention will focus next week on a summit of US, Chinese and Russian leaders set for the 21-member gathering of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum in China's southern technology hub of Shenzhen. Workers install signage for the upcoming Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation China 2026 summit. (AFP)

What is APEC? Founded as an informal 12-member dialogue effort in 1989 in the Australian capital of Canberra, it has become the region's premier economic forum to foster ties on advancing growth, trade and investment.

Accounting for about 62% of global GDP and roughly half of global trade, the grouping of "member economies" rather than nations allows participation by Chinese-ruled Hong Kong and democratically governed Taiwan, which Beijing claims as its own territory.

It does not include India, the world's most populous nation, however.

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APEC operates on non-binding commitments reached strictly by consensus, with commitments undertaken on a voluntary basis.

The APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting is set for November 18 and 19, preceded by an annual summit of CEOs on November 17-18.

Why Shenzhen? China is hosting the summit for the third time, after events in the commercial hub of Shanghai in 2001 and the capital, Beijing, in 2014.

Both domestic and international reasons govern the choice of Shenzhen, adjacent to the financial centre of Hong Kong, said Chim Lee, senior analyst at the Economist Intelligence Unit.

As part of China's Greater Bay Area home to Hong Kong and Macau, which Beijing seeks to establish as a global hub for technology and innovation, the city offers a platform to showcase China's vision for development and trade.

It also highlights Shenzhen's resilience to geopolitical turbulence, Lee added.

The city is the base of several leading Chinese auto and tech giants, such as BYD, Huawei and Tencent.