Delhi's AI-driven pollution control room maps air, dust and pollution data. It still needs authorities to act

Delhi’s pollution control authorities are turning to an artificial intelligence-enabled Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) to bring together environmental data from multiple sources, track violations and improve the monitoring of enforcement action. The centre was launched on October 1 and on Tuesday, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta reviewed its operations.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta looks on as Union Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Bhupender Yadav virtually inaugurates 13 new Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Stations (CAAQMS), at Delhi Pollution Control Committee's (DPCC) Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC). (@byadavbjp/X via PTI Photo) (@byadavbjp)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Operated by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), the centre is designed to replace fragmented monitoring systems and manual reporting with a common digital platform that allows officials to view pollution-related information, analyse emerging patterns and direct field teams to locations requiring intervention.

Here is how the system works and what it means for pollution control in the capital.

What is the ICCC?

The ICCC is a centralised digital platform that integrates information on air quality, industrial emissions, dust pollution, noise levels, stubble-burning incidents, citizen complaints and enforcement vehicles.

Instead of accessing separate databases or relying on reports submitted by different agencies, officials can view these inputs on a common dashboard and map. The system is designed to help them identify problem areas, assess the nature of a violation and coordinate an appropriate response.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The platform follows three broad principles: monitoring environmental conditions in real time, analysing the factors driving pollution, and acting through alerts, inspections and tracked field operations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The platform follows three broad principles: monitoring environmental conditions in real time, analysing the factors driving pollution, and acting through alerts, inspections and tracked field operations. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Also read: Green firecrackers: How they differ from conventional ones and their impact on Delhi air pollution

How does it help tackle air pollution?

The ambient air quality module displays readings from monitoring stations across Delhi, including locations where particulate matter (PM10) exceeds prescribed limits. It also displays air quality index (AQI) alerts and generates AI-based recommendations to guide officials on possible responses.

A separate air quality analytics module helps explain changes in pollution levels. It compares readings across two periods, identifies the dominant pollutant and examines differences between districts.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

This allows officials to look beyond the citywide AQI and assess where pollution is worsening, which pollutant is contributing most to the problem and where control measures may need to be concentrated.

The system is intended to support quicker and more targeted decisions. However, the platform itself does not reduce pollution; its effectiveness depends on the action taken by the concerned agencies.

Can it monitor industrial units and construction sites?

Yes. The centre includes a Continuous Emission Monitoring System (CEMS) module that tracks industrial units connected to continuous monitoring equipment.

It displays the number of units monitored, those exceeding prescribed parameters and those whose monitoring systems are not functioning. The parameters covered include particulate matter, sulphur dioxide, nitrogen oxides, carbon monoxide, hydrogen chloride and hydrogen fluoride.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

This can help DPCC identify potentially non-compliant units and prioritise inspections instead of relying solely on periodic visits.

The dust-control module, meanwhile, tracks construction and other monitored sites, displays alerts and provides access to live CCTV feeds where available. Officials can remotely examine a site before deciding whether a field inspection is required.

How are complaints and enforcement tracked?

The ICCC connects citizen complaints with field-level action. Complaints registered through the portal and call centre are assigned to officers, tracked against timelines and monitored through an activity log.

Field officers use a mobile application to acknowledge a complaint, record their arrival at the location, upload evidence and submit the action taken. Inspections can include geo-tagged and time-stamped evidence, making it easier to verify that a team visited the site.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The command map also displays enforcement vehicles, their locations, assigned officers and zones. This can help control-room officials identify the nearest available team and monitor its deployment.

The system also tracks mechanical road-sweeping machines as part of dust-mitigation efforts.

Also read: Delhi’s air quality monitoring network expanded; govt adds 150 electric buses

Does it cover noise pollution and regulatory approvals?

The noise-monitoring module records readings from monitoring stations, identifies breaches of prescribed decibel limits and separates daytime and night-time levels. This can help authorities examine complaints and identify areas where noise violations recur.

Another module analyses applications submitted to DPCC for environmental consent. It records applications, approvals and rejections, categorises them by pollution type and provides district-wise information to strengthen regulatory oversight.

How far has integration progressed?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The platform is designed to draw information from 15 external data systems maintained by different agencies. Nine have been integrated, while the remaining six are being connected in phases. Integration depends on data-sharing arrangements and technical coordination with the respective agencies.

How will its effectiveness be measured?

Key indicators include inspection coverage, violation detection rates, AQI trends, compliance rates and the time taken to respond to and close complaints.

The central question will be whether the technology translates into quicker enforcement, improved compliance and measurable environmental gains. The platform provides officials with a common view of pollution sources and field operations, but its impact will ultimately depend on timely action, coordination between agencies and sustained enforcement.