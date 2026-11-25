India went from allowing 2 million tonnes of sugar exports to a million tonnes of imports within a single season, largely because it relied on an industry forecast that put production far too high.

A worker harvests sugarcane, in Agra, UP. (PTI Photo) more less

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The government now plans to do its own counting. From the season that began in October, it will make monthly estimates of sugar output from figures reported by every mill, instead of relying on projections by industry bodies that it believes have repeatedly overstated production, HT reported this week.

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The first assessment is likely after state cane commissioners meet on November 27.

Expecting a glut

A year ago, the sugar industry was bracing for a surplus.

In July 2025, the Indian Sugar and Bio-energy Manufacturers Association (ISMA), the industry's largest trade body, estimated that India would produce 34.9 million tonnes of sugar in the 2025-26 season beginning October 1, 2025. That was 18.3% more than the 29.6 million tonnes of the season before. ISMA repeated the figure at its annual conference in September.

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{{^usCountry}} Worried that unsold sugar would pile up in their godowns and that their unpaid dues to cane farmers would grow, mills pressed to sell the surplus abroad, and the government agreed early. It cleared 1.5 million tonnes of exports in November 2025, just weeks into the season, and another 500,000 tonnes in February 2026. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Worried that unsold sugar would pile up in their godowns and that their unpaid dues to cane farmers would grow, mills pressed to sell the surplus abroad, and the government agreed early. It cleared 1.5 million tonnes of exports in November 2025, just weeks into the season, and another 500,000 tonnes in February 2026. {{/usCountry}}

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A year earlier, it had allowed exports of 1 million tonnes, and only in January 2025.

But the cane crop turned out smaller than expected, prompting ISMA to cut its forecast in February 2026 and again in April.

In May 2026, the government banned exports until September 30, 2026. But, by then, mills had shipped about 825,000 tonnes abroad.

Prices climbed through the summer. Ex-mill prices, the cost mills charge wholesalers and bulk buyers, reached ₹4,880-4,980 per 100kg in Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh in the first week of August and hit ₹5,350 on August 18. A day later, mills in UP were reported to be charging ₹5,850, more than ₹1,000 above the previous week’s ₹4,830, according to industry officials.

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The government moved to rein in prices. It tightened controls on mills and dealers in July. In August, it held the monthly sales quota, the amount of sugar the Centre lets mills sell in the domestic market each month, at 2.25 million tonnes, the same as a year earlier, though traders had expected a rise to 2.3-2.4 million tonnes before the festival season. On August 19, it barred large industrial buyers from holding more than 15 days' worth of sugar from September. The next day, it scrapped the 100% import duty on sugar and allowed 1 million tonnes of imports, the first such move in nearly a decade.

"You cannot go from a bumper crop to such a downfall that we (had to) import," a senior government official said.

How the forecast went wrong

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ISMA’s first estimate of a season is typically made in July or August, while the crop is still growing, using satellite images of how much land is under cane cultivation, along with past yields, the varieties farmers have planted, weather and feedback from mills.

ISMA says the final yield is difficult to judge at that stage. Consequently, it revises the number in October or November, once the monsoon is over, and again in January or February, after crushing has begun and mills can see their actual yield and recovery, the share of the cane's weight that ends up as sugar.

The 34.9 million-tonne forecast was also a gross figure. It counted all the sugar the cane could give, before mills divert part of it to make ethanol, which is blended into petrol. How much would go to ethanol was not yet known in July 2025.

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Compared like for like, gross output came to 31.2 million tonnes, which was down 3.7 million tonnes or 12% short of the July forecast. After 3.1 million tonnes went into ethanol, mills produced 28.1 million tonnes of sugar for the market, according to ISMA's assessment of September 9, 2026.

HT Infographics

ISMA has put the shortfall down to problems in the major producing states. In Maharashtra, the crop suffered due to adverse weather, premature flowering and early harvesting. Mills there also closed early, which shortened the crushing season, ISMA said in its April revision. In Uttar Pradesh, farmers moved away from Co 0238, a cane variety hit by red rot, a fungal disease of sugarcane, and the change of varieties hurt yields. The ratoon crop, the cane that regrows from the stubble after a harvest, was also weaker, according to ISMA. The impact of these factors became evident only as the season progressed.

What it cost shoppers

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Last season (2025-2026), India used more sugar than its mills made. Consumption was about 28.7 million tonnes, according to GK Sood, chairman of KN Agri Resources Ltd, against production of 27.8 million tonnes after the ethanol diversion. With 825,000 tonnes also shipped abroad, the country dipped into its reserves, and closing stocks fell from 5 million tonnes at the start of the season to an estimated 3.6 million tonnes at the end.

HT Infographics

Only about 265,000 tonnes of the permitted imports had reached India by October. International prices have been out of line with domestic ones, which leaves traders little reason to buy from abroad. The government has also allowed only imports of raw sugar, which must be refined before it can be sold.

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Retail prices rose with mill prices. Sugar touched nearly ₹70 a kg in several markets in August. It had eased to ₹60 a kg by November 22, still 47% more than a year ago, according to data maintained by the consumer affairs ministry.

Also read: After curbs on sugarcane, government restricts use of rice for ethanol

What changes now

The government argues that knowing how much land is under cane cultivation does not accurately tell how much sugar the crop will yield. “An estimate based on the area under cultivation can only tell us how much sugarcane has been planted,” the official quoted above said, adding that yield and recovery can change during the season.

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The Centre has also asked ISMA not to release estimates this season. HT reported this week that ISMA expects to release its 2026-27 estimates in the last week of November.

Under the proposed system, every mill will report four numbers each month: how much cane it has crushed, how much sugar it has made so far, how much cane it expects to crush over the season and how much sugar it expects to make in all. The government will revise its estimate every month as the figures come in.

Also read: Govt to prepare own monthly sugar output estimates for 2026-27 season

The season ahead

The industry broadly expects India to produce about 27 million tonnes of white sugar in 2026-27, less than the 28.7 million tonnes that Sood estimates the country consumed last season. A multinational sugar company has put production at 27.5 million tonnes and says it could fall a further 500,000-800,000 tonnes. An MNC official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the company was worried about cane yields and recovery.

On ISMA’s estimation methodology, its director-general Deepak Ballani said the body follows a three-stage process, with each successive estimate incorporating updated satellite imagery, field observations, crop conditions and actual crushing trends. The body hadn’t released estimates for 2026-27, he said, because of deficient monsoon rainfall, particularly in Karnataka and parts of Maharashtra, which has made yield and recovery amounts difficult to assess.

“ISMA is currently analysing satellite imagery and survey findings and expects to release its estimates in the last week of November,” the body said.