Ukraine said this week that it sank a Russian warship in Libya on Sunday with sea drones that can travel 1,500km, about 200km less than the distance from its coast to Benghazi, where the strike was recorded. Its SBU security service said a larger ship, known as a mothership, took the drones closer to the target before launching them.

In this screen grab from a video provided by the Security Service of Ukraine on Nov. 23, 2026, a Ukrainian Sea Baby suicide drone attacks the Russian cargo ship MV Angara near Benghazi, Libya. (AP) more less

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The strike was the first attack in Libya that Ukraine has acknowledged, Reuters reported. Its target was the Merkury, a corvette, which is a small warship used to patrol coastal waters and escort other ships. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukraine used seven domestically made naval drones against a vessel he said was one of Russia’s newest, commissioned in 2023.

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The Merkury had been in Benghazi for several days, refuelling and taking on supplies under a cooperation agreement, according to the Institute for the Study of War, a Washington-based think-tank. It was escorting cargo ships that can move military supplies to Russia, the institute said. Benghazi lies in eastern Libya, which is controlled by Khalifa Haftar, a military commander whose Libyan National Army (LNA) is believed to have ties to Moscow.

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{{^usCountry}} Ukraine hit a second Russian ship the same day. A drone struck the MV Angara, a cargo ship, off the Libyan coast. Zelensky said Russia used the Angara to transport weapons, and the Associated Press reported that the ship is under US and international sanctions for doing so. He said a Russian Ka-27 military helicopter was also destroyed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ukraine hit a second Russian ship the same day. A drone struck the MV Angara, a cargo ship, off the Libyan coast. Zelensky said Russia used the Angara to transport weapons, and the Associated Press reported that the ship is under US and international sanctions for doing so. He said a Russian Ka-27 military helicopter was also destroyed. {{/usCountry}}

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Two Libyan naval officers wounded in the attack died on Tuesday, the LNA said. Moscow has said little so far, with the Kremlin saying Russia’s defence ministry would provide information.

How did the drones get there

Sea drones are small, remotely piloted boats packed with explosives and steered into their targets. Ukraine has used them for years against Russia's Black Sea Fleet, alongside the anti-ship missiles that sank the fleet’s flagship, the Moskva, in April 2022.

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In 2024, a Russia-appointed official was quoted by Reuters as saying Ukrainian attacks had forced the fleet to move many warships out of Sevastopol, its main base in Crimea.

The Merkury was far from Crimea. Video released by the SBU showed a drone, called the Sea Baby, striking the corvette. The SBU had unveiled an upgraded version of the Sea Baby in October 2025 and said it could travel 1,500km with a warhead of up to 2,000kg. But even these parameters would leave it about 200km short of its target at Benghazi.

The SBU said the drones were taken to a designated spot and launched from the mothership near the target. Kyiv has not revealed which vessel it used nor the route it took.

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In Libya, the attack has revived questions about Ukraine’s presence in the country. Osama Hamad, prime minister of the eastern administration, asked the United Nations to investigate “suspicions that the boats had been launched from western Libya”, along with the presence of Ukrainian military experts there. Western Libya is run by the internationally recognised Government of National Unity in Tripoli.

The suspicions predate Sunday’s strike. In April, two Libyan officials told AP that Ukrainian forces, most of them drone experts, were operating in western Libya under a covert deal with the Tripoli government. They named an air base in the coastal city of Misrata as the main site, with others in Tripoli and the nearby town of Zawiya. Ukrainian officials did not make any comments at the time, and the Tripoli government did not respond.

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Tripoli has since condemned Sunday’s strike and asked Kyiv for “official clarifications”. Its foreign ministry said the war “gives neither side the right to conduct military operations on Libyan territory”, but it did not address the reports of Ukrainian forces in the west.

The UN Support Mission in Libya has called for “an immediate, independent and transparent investigation”.

Also read: Zelenskyy confirms Ukraine hit Russian ship in Gulf of Finland, ally Norway urges caution

Not the first strike this far from home

The Benghazi attack follows other Ukrainian strikes on Russia-linked ships far from the Black Sea. In December 2025, Ukrainian aerial drones hit the Qendil, a tanker in the Mediterranean, an SBU official had told Reuters. The agency said the ship was part of Russia’s “shadow fleet”, the tankers Moscow uses to sell oil despite Western sanctions.

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Three months later, explosions and a fire badly damaged the Arctic Metagaz, a Russian-flagged tanker carrying liquefied natural gas, between Libya and Malta. Russia’s transport ministry blamed Ukrainian sea drones launched from the Libyan coast. Kyiv has not claimed that attack, though one of the Libyan officials who spoke to AP in April said Ukrainian operatives launched it from a military facility in Tripoli.

The day before the Benghazi strike, a drone also set fire to the Sparta II, a cargo ship operated by a Russian defence logistics firm, in the Gulf of Finland. All 16 crew were evacuated. Finland’s military said Ukraine had probably carried out the attack. Kyiv has not commented on it.

Though it’s not the first attack far from Ukraine, the strike in Benghazi targeted a Russian warship and Kyiv admitted that it was behind the strike.

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Also read: 1,000+ Russian troops died by suicide among 4.6 lakh deaths since Ukraine invasion: Report

What comes next

Kyiv has signalled that more such operations are planned. “We continue operations in designated waters,” Zelenskyy said. The SBU also said the Russian navy had “no safe routes, even far beyond the Black Sea”.

In Libya, the LNA’s General Command has vowed to retaliate “at the appropriate time and place, and by the appropriate means”.