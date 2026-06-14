Can high-rise living be green?

For many years, the word sustainable in housing was associated with low-rise, spread-out communities, visible greenery and homes that appeared closer to nature. High-rise living, by contrast, was often viewed through a different lens. Tall towers were seen as symbols of density, speed and urban pressure. That view now needs a serious rethink.

Sustainable Living (Photo: Adobe Stock)

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As Indian cities grow vertically, the question is no longer whether high-rise living will become part of our urban future. It already has. The more important question is whether skyscrapers can be designed to reduce pressure on land, resources, mobility and daily living systems while improving the health and comfort of residents. The answer depends entirely on design responsibility.

Density alone does not make a building sustainable. A tall residential tower may use land more efficiently, but if it creates heat stress, traffic congestion, poor ventilation, high energy dependence and isolated living, it cannot be called green in any meaningful sense. Sustainable skyscrapers have to go beyond land efficiency. They must perform better for people and for the city.

Residential towers are changing the way people imagine luxury, wellness and long-term value. The focus is moving from how high a building stands to how intelligently it supports the lives inside it.

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{{^usCountry}} This matters because sustainability in homes cannot be limited to energy and water numbers alone. Those are important, but the future of residential design has to include human wellness as a core environmental argument. A home that supports cleaner air, better daylight, thermal comfort, movement, mental well-being and community interaction is reducing a different kind of urban burden. It is reducing the stress that badly planned buildings place on the people who live in them. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This matters because sustainability in homes cannot be limited to energy and water numbers alone. Those are important, but the future of residential design has to include human wellness as a core environmental argument. A home that supports cleaner air, better daylight, thermal comfort, movement, mental well-being and community interaction is reducing a different kind of urban burden. It is reducing the stress that badly planned buildings place on the people who live in them. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} A sustainable skyscraper must begin at ground level. Car-free podiums, shaded walkways, safe pedestrian zones and carefully organised mobility reduce the dominance of vehicles within the community. This changes the character of high-rise living. Instead of a tower sitting above a congested base, the development can create a calmer, safer and more human public realm for residents. For families, children and senior citizens, this is not just a design feature. It is a daily quality-of-life decision. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A sustainable skyscraper must begin at ground level. Car-free podiums, shaded walkways, safe pedestrian zones and carefully organised mobility reduce the dominance of vehicles within the community. This changes the character of high-rise living. Instead of a tower sitting above a congested base, the development can create a calmer, safer and more human public realm for residents. For families, children and senior citizens, this is not just a design feature. It is a daily quality-of-life decision. {{/usCountry}}

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Vertical landscaping also plays a deeper role than visual appeal. In a tall residential community, greenery must work harder. It must soften heat, create moments of pause, improve the experience of movement and bring nature closer to residents across levels. When landscape is integrated into the architecture, the tower does not feel detached from the environment. It becomes part of a living system where built form and natural elements support each other.

Climate-responsive planning is equally important. A city’s heat, light conditions and seasonal variations demand architecture that understands local realities. Orientation, shading, façade treatment, ventilation, material selection and shared spaces all influence how comfortable a home feels through the year. When these decisions are made carefully, residents depend less on artificial systems and experience a more balanced indoor environment.

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The resource argument is also clear. A high-rise community, when well planned, can use shared infrastructure more efficiently than fragmented urban growth. Water management, waste systems, energy planning, EV infrastructure, common amenities and maintenance ecosystems can be designed at scale.

The real strength of sustainable vertical living lies in this combination. It is not one feature. It is the discipline of bringing wellness, resource efficiency, mobility, climate sensitivity and community design into one connected framework. When that happens, a skyscraper stops being only an engineering achievement. It becomes an urban response.

For homebuyers and investors, this shift is significant. A sustainable high-rise is not just a responsible choice. It is a future-facing asset. As cities become denser and climate concerns become more visible, residents will value homes that offer better air, better comfort, efficient systems, stronger open-space planning and credible third-party validation. These factors will influence liveability, long-term demand and confidence in the development.

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The next generation of luxury homes will not be defined only by size, specifications and views. It will be defined by how well the home protects the resident's well-being while reducing unnecessary pressure on the city.

Sustainable skyscrapers are possible, but only when height is supported by intent. They must be planned as communities, not as vertical stacks of apartments. They must give residents healthier spaces, give cities better land efficiency and give the environment a lighter footprint.

High-rise living can be green. It just has to be designed with the seriousness that the future demands.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Karteesh Reddy Mudgula, Lakshmi Narayana G, and Sharat Ventrapragada, designated partners, GHR Lakshmi Urbanblocks Infra LLP.

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