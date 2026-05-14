Climate crisis has gender problem and a gender solution

The climate crisis is typically framed through the lenses of carbon, capital, and technology. Yet one of its most powerful and underutilised dimension lies in gender. Evidence across countries now points to a clear, data-driven reality: Climate risk is feminised, climate solutions are feminisable, and climate policy remains stubbornly masculinised. Recognising, and acting on this triad could significantly sharpen the effectiveness of climate strategies worldwide.

Climate crisis. (Shutterstock)

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Climate impacts are not gender-neutral; they are filtered through existing socio-economic inequalities. Across developing economies, women are disproportionately exposed to climate shocks due to their concentration in climate-sensitive sectors such as agriculture, informal labour, and natural resource management.

Globally, women make up a large share of the climate-displaced population, and female-headed households suffer higher income losses from extreme weather events. This is not simply about poverty; it is about structural disadvantage. Women often lack secure land rights, access to credit, and mobility, which constrains their ability to respond to climate shocks.

Country experiences underline this pattern. In Bangladesh, cyclones have historically resulted in higher female mortality rates, partly due to restricted mobility and unequal access to early warning systems. In sub-Saharan Africa, women account for a majority of smallholder farmers yet own a fraction of the land, making them highly vulnerable to rainfall variability and droughts.

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{{^usCountry}} In India, water stress often translates into longer hours spent by women fetching water, crowding out time for education or income-generating activities. The climate crisis, in effect, magnifies existing inequalities. It converts socio-economic disadvantage into climate vulnerability, embedding gender deeper into the risk profile of nations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In India, water stress often translates into longer hours spent by women fetching water, crowding out time for education or income-generating activities. The climate crisis, in effect, magnifies existing inequalities. It converts socio-economic disadvantage into climate vulnerability, embedding gender deeper into the risk profile of nations. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} If risk is feminised, so too are solutions. Women are not just passive victims; they are active agents of mitigation and adaptation; often delivering results that are more sustainable and scalable. At the household level, women influence up to 70–80% of consumption decisions globally. This has direct implications for emissions, shaping choices around energy use, food systems, and waste. Studies consistently show that women are more likely to adopt sustainable practices such as recycling, water conservation, and cleaner cooking solutions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} If risk is feminised, so too are solutions. Women are not just passive victims; they are active agents of mitigation and adaptation; often delivering results that are more sustainable and scalable. At the household level, women influence up to 70–80% of consumption decisions globally. This has direct implications for emissions, shaping choices around energy use, food systems, and waste. Studies consistently show that women are more likely to adopt sustainable practices such as recycling, water conservation, and cleaner cooking solutions. {{/usCountry}}

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At the community level, the evidence is even stronger. In Kenya, the Green Belt Movement, founded by Wangari Maathai, mobilised rural women to plant over 50 million trees, combining carbon sequestration with livelihood generation. In Nepal, community forestry programmes with strong female participation have delivered better forest regeneration outcomes compared to male-dominated systems. In Indonesia, women-led mangrove restoration efforts have strengthened coastal resilience while enhancing incomes.

There is also a governance dividend. Research indicates that countries with higher female political representation tend to adopt more ambitious climate policies. At the local level, women’s participation in institutions, from cooperatives to village councils, has been linked to improved management of water, forests, and common resources. The implication is clear: gender inclusion is not just a moral imperative; it is a strategic one. Women act as force multipliers in climate action--driving both mitigation and adaptation outcomes.

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Despite compelling evidence, climate policy frameworks have yet to fully internalise the gender dimension. Women remain underrepresented in decision-making bodies, and more critically, excluded from the financial and institutional ecosystems that drive climate action.

The imbalance is particularly visible in climate finance. Only a small fraction of global climate funding is explicitly gender responsive. This represents not just an equity gap, but an efficiency loss. By underinvesting in one of the most effective channels of climate action, policymakers are leaving significant gains unrealised.

Access remains a central constraint. In many countries, women have limited ownership of land, restricting their ability to invest in long-term sustainable practices. Credit markets often underserve women, particularly in rural areas. Extension services and climate technologies frequently fail to reach them.

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Even where policies exist, implementation gaps persist. For instance, clean energy programmes may target households, but without recognizing intra-household dynamics, benefits do not always accrue equally to women. Similarly, agricultural adaptation schemes often overlook women farmers despite their central role. The result is a paradox: Those most capable of driving grassroots climate action remain the least empowered within formal policy frameworks.

Closing this gap requires moving from recognition to redesign. Four policy priorities stand out.

First, embed gender in climate planning. Gender must be treated as a core design variable, not an afterthought. This means integrating gender-disaggregated data into climate risk assessments, tailoring adaptation programmes to women-led households, and designing mitigation strategies that reflect behavioral realities.

Second, unlock access to assets and finance. Reforms that expand women’s land rights, improve access to credit, and enable ownership of productive assets can have outsized climate benefits. Dedicated climate finance windows for women-led enterprises, particularly in agriculture, clean energy, and nature-based solutions, can accelerate adoption at scale.

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Third, invest in grassroots institutions. Platforms such as self-help groups, cooperatives, and local governance bodies offer ready channels for climate action. India’s SHG ecosystem, for instance, could be leveraged to disseminate climate-resilient practices, deploy decentralised renewable energy, and scale community-based adaptation.

Fourth, strengthen representation and leadership. Increasing women’s participation in climate governance, from local bodies to national and global forums, can reshape priorities and improve policy outcomes. Evidence suggests that more diverse decision-making systems are more responsive and effective.

The broader lesson is both simple and profound. Gender inequality acts as a force multiplier of climate risk; gender equality acts as a force multiplier of climate solutions. At a time when the world is searching for scalable, cost-effective responses to climate change, this is a lever that remains underutilised. Correcting that imbalance is not merely about justice--it is about strategy.

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(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Shishir Priyadarshi, president, Chintan Research Foundation, New Delhi.

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