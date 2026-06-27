Disability rights and India’s heat emergency

This summer, on a single day in late April, all top-50 hottest cities in world were in India. In May, Banda in Uttar Pradesh reached 47.6°C. Delhi experienced its warmest night in 14 years. Minimum temperatures across the northern plains were 4 to 7°C above normal, preventing the body from recovering overnight. Census workers died, and so did the voters. A man died on a bus heading to a wedding. Amid this reality, uncounted and ignored by any Heat Action Plan in the country, are India’s 2.68 crore registered persons with disabilities. India’s Heat Action Plans now cover 23 states. They mention outdoor workers, the elderly, and vulnerable groups. Yet in India’s National Action Plan on Climate Change, which guides country’s response to extreme heat, a section of population is left behind, in text and in reality, as word disability appears only once. This omission is not due to bureaucratic negligence. Under Section 41, RPwD Act, it is a legal violation.

Extreme heat (ANI)

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There is a need to rethink who is most at risk.

A large study published in Scientific Reports (2024), using South Korea’s national health care database from seven major cities over a decade, found that disabled persons had a relative risk of heat-related illness of 5.075, which is significantly higher than the 3.296 risk for non-disabled persons. Importantly, among all studied characteristics, disability was the strongest predictor of heat vulnerability, surpassing age, low-income groups, and outdoor workers. Data indicates that a young person with a disability is more vulnerable than an elderly person without one, completely flipping the usual narrative. A related study confirmed that people with brain lesions, intellectual disabilities, and mental health conditions face highest heat risks. Their vulnerability increases further when disabilities are combined with age or poverty, leading to emergency hospitalisations and not mild out-patient cases. Indian statistics compound. A 2026 study estimates that one day of extreme heat results in about 3,400 excess deaths nationwide, a five-day heatwave can cause nearly 30,000 deaths, with Uttar Pradesh alone accounting for 8,100 of those. These figures are considered conservative, yet, within this toll, disability is not categorised. No heat-related death in India has ever been officially reported by disability status.

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{{^usCountry}} This vulnerability is not random. It is physiological and pharmacological, and Heat Action Plans do not handle either issue. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This vulnerability is not random. It is physiological and pharmacological, and Heat Action Plans do not handle either issue. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} First, people with spinal cord injuries, cerebral palsy, or multiple sclerosis have impaired thermoregulation. They struggle to sweat efficiently below site of their injury or damage. Another research shows that autistic individuals often have altered interoception, which reduces their ability to detect internal heat signals and delays body’s protective response. In a heatwave, this delay can be deadly. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} First, people with spinal cord injuries, cerebral palsy, or multiple sclerosis have impaired thermoregulation. They struggle to sweat efficiently below site of their injury or damage. Another research shows that autistic individuals often have altered interoception, which reduces their ability to detect internal heat signals and delays body’s protective response. In a heatwave, this delay can be deadly. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Second, pharmacological aspect is almost completely ignored in Indian policy. What is worth recalling is that antipsychotics, anticholinergics, and certain diuretics suppress body’s cooling mechanism by lowering sweat production and raising core temperature. No Heat Action Plan in India includes guidelines on this. During peak summer load-shedding, people who rely on refrigerated medications face a worsening medical crisis. When power demand reached an all-time high of 270.82 GW on May 21, 2026, it was not just a grid issue. For someone with a disability who depends on a ventilator, refrigerated insulin, or an electric wheelchair, it becomes life-threatening. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Second, pharmacological aspect is almost completely ignored in Indian policy. What is worth recalling is that antipsychotics, anticholinergics, and certain diuretics suppress body’s cooling mechanism by lowering sweat production and raising core temperature. No Heat Action Plan in India includes guidelines on this. During peak summer load-shedding, people who rely on refrigerated medications face a worsening medical crisis. When power demand reached an all-time high of 270.82 GW on May 21, 2026, it was not just a grid issue. For someone with a disability who depends on a ventilator, refrigerated insulin, or an electric wheelchair, it becomes life-threatening. {{/usCountry}}

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This is not a call for new laws. Legal framework is already in place, issue lies in enforcement. Section 8 RPwD Act ensures equal protection and safety for individuals with disabilities during disasters. Heatwaves fall under definition of disasters per the Disaster Management Act. Additionally, section 41 mandates that all disaster warnings be provided in accessible formats, including, braille, sign language, and simple language. Section 44 requires accessibility in all public infrastructure. Meanwhile, Section 8(3) RPwD Act, read with Section 25 Disaster Management Act, requires District Disaster Management Authorities to keep records of disabled persons and actively inform them of risks. India’s cooling centers and heat alerts violate each of these provisions systematically.

Judicial precedents support this clearly. In Javed Abidi v. Union of India, Supreme Court stated that creating a “barrier-free environment” for individuals with disabilities is a key goal of rights protection. A cooling center without a ramp is a barrier. A heat alert broadcast only on television is a barrier for individuals hard of hearing. In National Association for the Deaf v. Ministry of Social Justice (Delhi HC, 2011), the court, citing UN Convention on Rights of Persons with Disabilities (ratified by India in 2007), held that inaccessible emergency and health services violate fundamental rights. Both rulings apply directly to heatwave infrastructure.

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Further, as per Article 21, right to life includes the right to live with dignity. If a person with a disability dies in a preventable heatwave because no welfare officer reached them, because the shelter lacked a ramp, or because the alert was delivered in an inaccessible format, that death is effectively not a natural disaster, rather, a failure of constitutional duty.

Solutions are specific, practical, and mostly administrative, and not financial.

District-level disability registers, though already required under RPWD Act yet inactive, must be used as outreach lists during heatwaves. Frontline welfare officers should be mandated to physically reach individuals with high dependency during red alerts, following the model recommended by NDMA’s own 2016 Guidelines on Disability-Inclusive Disaster Risk Reduction (although largely unimplemented) which call on states to use geo-tagged disability registers for targeted evacuation. Early warning systems should provide information through multiple methods, including, Indian sign language video alerts, audio broadcasts, and accessible SMS formats. No cooling center should receive government funding unless it is wheelchair-accessible, as Section 44 demands. Heat Action Plans must incorporate protocols for refrigerating medications for individuals with specific disabilities. At the policy level, upcoming Census 2027, the first since the RPWD Act’s 21-category framework was implemented, must collect data on heat-related deaths by type of disability. Additionally, the 16th Finance Commission already suggested that heatwaves be declared national disasters. If this recommendation is accepted, the legal case for including disabilities in disaster protocols will become even clearer and more enforceable.

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WHO estimates global disability prevalence at an approximate 16%. Applying this to India suggests there are closer to 21 crore individuals with disabilities, nearly eight times the 2.68 crore reported by the 2011 Census, which used fixed categories and a simple yes/no question. Individuals most at risk in a heatwave are the ones the Census was not designed to identify. Three consecutive summers of record heat in 2024, 2025, and 2026 confirmed what scientists have long warned, extreme heat is now a constant threat, not just an occasional emergency. A white paper from April 2026 stated clearly that extreme heat is the deadliest climate hazard in the world, yet it receives the least funding. India cannot continue treating this issue as a short-term seasonal concern, nor can it keep designing responses that are inaccessible to millions of its citizens. Temperature will rise again next April. The law is already in place. The real question continues to be of enforcement.

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(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Tanya Verma, research fellow, Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy, New Delhi.

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