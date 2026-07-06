Hidden cost climate risk leaves on every balance sheet

For years, climate risk has been treated as a parallel conversation, one that belongs in sustainability reports and policy forums rather than in boardroom discussions on strategy and long-term planning. That distinction no longer holds. Climate risk is an economic force—disrupting operations, inflating costs, and reshaping asset values. For India’s pharmaceutical sector, its consequences extend to what matters most: the medicines that patients depend on.

Climate Change (Representational photo / Creative Commons)

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India faces highly complex and escalating climate risks, including floods, heatwaves, and cyclones that impact manufacturing, logistics, and ports. These events are no longer distant possibilities—they are realities unfolding today. When supply chains break, medicine affordability suffers first, with the most vulnerable bearing the deepest burden. Climate-linked illnesses further strain and add fresh pressure to health care systems operating near or running close to capacity. Timely adaptation could protect up to 4.5% India's GDP by 2030. Delay has a price tag. It is a steep one.

The response to this must be structural, and it starts at the governance level. For CFOs and board members, this means treating climate risk as a live variable in capital allocation, budgeting cycles, and infrastructure planning, not a standalone sustainability track. India's national commitments, including 500 GW of non-fossil energy capacity, 50 percent renewable energy use by 2030, and net-zero emissions by 2070, give companies a concrete anchor for aligning their investment strategy with the country's energy transition. In parallel, India is also developing a net zero portal under the ministry of environment, forest and climate change, enabling voluntary reporting of climate actions and emission targets, further strengthening transparency and accountability. Companies that plan around these signals sidestep the expensive course corrections that late action demands. Those that do not, will find themselves repriced by markets and regulators alike.

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{{^usCountry}} Where governance sets the framework, operations deliver the results. Extreme weather causes unpredictable disruptions to manufacturing continuity and last-mile delivery. For a pharmaceutical company, a disrupted supply chain is not just a financial event; it is a gap in patient care. Building resilient infrastructure, diversifying supplier geographies, and reducing concentration risk are no longer optional—they are fundamental to a supply chain that can withstand disruption. Companies that have made this investment are recording steadier cash flows and faster recovery timelines. Over time, that track record becomes a strategic advantage in itself. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Where governance sets the framework, operations deliver the results. Extreme weather causes unpredictable disruptions to manufacturing continuity and last-mile delivery. For a pharmaceutical company, a disrupted supply chain is not just a financial event; it is a gap in patient care. Building resilient infrastructure, diversifying supplier geographies, and reducing concentration risk are no longer optional—they are fundamental to a supply chain that can withstand disruption. Companies that have made this investment are recording steadier cash flows and faster recovery timelines. Over time, that track record becomes a strategic advantage in itself. {{/usCountry}}

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On the other hand, scope 3 emissions in the supply chain represent the largest and most complex share of the carbon footprint for Indian companies—often accounting for 70–90% across sectors like pharma, FMCG, and manufacturing. These emissions, driven by suppliers, packaging, and logistics, are increasingly under scrutiny from global customers and regulators, especially in export markets like the EU and US with mechanisms such as CBAM. Failure to actively manage Scope 3 not only risks loss of export competitiveness but also leads to higher procurement costs, supplier transition expenses, and reduced climate resilience across the value chain.

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None of this works without the right technology. Climate-tech is becoming a standard instrument for financial risk management. Predictive analytics can strengthen procurement planning and reduce exposure to raw material volatility, while low-emission manufacturing lowers operating costs and aligns with the sustainability expectations of global buyers and investors. Investing in these capabilities is not compliance overhead; it is a direct lever for improving asset productivity and ensuring long-term competitiveness.

Capital markets are sending a clear signal. Investors and lenders are factoring climate readiness and ESG performance into their valuations and underwriting, not as soft criteria, but as determinants of risk. India's progress is noteworthy: Non-fossil sources now supply the majority of new electricity generation, and renewable capacity continues to grow. Within this landscape, companies are also making measurable shifts. At Lupin, for instance, renewables now account for ~50% of our energy mix in India, reflecting a deliberate move towards lower-carbon operations. What increasingly separates companies is the quality of their adaptation strategies. For those with credible plans, capital follows on better terms and from a broader pool of investors.

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The calculus has shifted. The cost of inaction is no longer theoretical; it is showing up in balance sheets, supply chains, and patient access to care. Embedding resilience into governance, operations, technology, and investment decisions lays the foundation for long-term profitability. The question is no longer whether companies can afford to act; it is whether they can afford not to.

Sustainability is not a parallel agenda. For India's pharmaceutical sector, climate resilience is business resilience, and a commitment to every patient who depends on us.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Ramesh Swaminathan, executive director, Global CFO and Head of IT and API Plus SBU, Lupin.