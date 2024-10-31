Rekindling Diwali's true spirit, the greener way

Diwali, the Festival of Lights, has long symbolised the victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance. For centuries, it was celebrated with the glow of oil lamps, vibrant rangoli designs, and the warmth of family and community gatherings. However, as time has passed, the festival's essence has been overshadowed by the rise of fireworks. What was once a celebration of inner illumination and togetherness is now marred by excessive pollution and environmental harm. We must ask ourselves: Can we revive Diwali's true spirit and celebrate it in a greener way? Diwali (Pexels)

Each year, cities across India, especially Delhi, experience a sharp and dangerous spike in air pollution during Diwali. The Central Pollution Control Board of India reports that PM2.5 levels during the festival often soar between 300-600 μg/m³, a staggering figure compared to the World Health Organization's recommended 24-hour exposure limit of 25 μg/m³. These pollutants don't just vanish after the festival; they linger in the air for weeks, creating a toxic cloud that endangers the health of millions. This alarming reality forces us to reflect on whether we are truly honouring the spirit of Diwali or contributing to a more significant environmental crisis.

But hope is not lost. Across the country, communities are finding ways to blend Diwali's rich traditions with innovative, environmentally conscious alternatives. In place of fireworks, drone light shows, and laser displays are emerging as dazzling, pollution-free spectacles that light up the sky without filling it with harmful smoke. These modern displays beautifully preserve Diwali's core element—light—while reducing the ecological footprint.

Another sustainable practice that is gaining traction is the use of biodegradable sky lanterns and LED lights. Sky lanterns drift elegantly in the night, casting a gentle glow that lasts far longer than firecrackers' brief, destructive bursts. Meanwhile, energy-efficient LED lights offer a guilt-free way to decorate homes and public spaces, using up to 80% less electricity than traditional lighting. This not only reduces environmental impact but also saves on electricity bills. Beyond these alternatives, there's a growing shift towards community-centred celebrations, where cultural programs, shared meals, and local events replace individual fireworks displays. These gatherings lower carbon emissions and strengthen social bonds, reminding us that Diwali is fundamentally about unity and shared joy.

True change begins with awareness, and the power of education is the key to unlocking this mindfulness journey. Schools, families, and local organisations can play a pivotal role by incorporating environmental education into Diwali celebrations. Teaching children about the historical significance of the festival and the importance of sustainability can inspire the next generation to lead the charge. When students take pledges to celebrate Diwali in an eco-friendly manner, the ripple effect spreads to their families and communities, sparking widespread change. A mindset shift is crucial. Viewing sustainable practices not as a sacrifice but as a natural evolution of our cultural heritage allows us to honour both tradition and environmental responsibility. By embracing eco-friendly practices, we are not abandoning Diwali's spirit; instead, we are rediscovering its more profound meaning that reflects hope, renewal, and respect for the world around us. And each small step we take in this direction matters.

Imagine a Diwali where the air is crisp and clean, the sky is lit up by dazzling displays of light rather than smoke, and communities come together in celebration without leaving behind a trail of pollution. The question is not whether Diwali can go green but whether we will choose to make it happen as individuals and as a society. The true magic of Diwali lies not in the fleeting sparkle of fireworks but in the lasting impact we leave on future generations.

This year, let us pledge to celebrate responsibly to reignite the festival's true purpose while protecting the earth we call home. By making small but significant changes, we can ensure that Diwali shines brighter in our homes and that we share our commitment to a sustainable future. Together, we can transform Diwali from a source of pollution into a beacon of hope for generations to come. Let's celebrate Diwali in a way that honours tradition and our planet. Let's make this Diwali a Green Diwali.

This article is authored by Tanya Singhal, founder, Mynzo Carbon & SolarArise.