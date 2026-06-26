Under the shadow of El Niño: Reimagining climate resilience

Human civilisations have been organising themselves around the predictable patterns of seasons. The past is a reliable guide that shapes the future for agriculture, commerce, and daily lifestyle. Today, that foundational assumption is being continuously challenged. As greenhouse gas emissions continue to alter the earth's thermodynamic balance, the global climate system is characterised by heightened volatility, producing both expected shifts, such as gradual temperature rises, and highly unexpected, severe anomalies. The preparedness of nations to withstand these disruptions is one of the defining challenges of the 21st century.

El Nino(AP)

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One of the key drivers of these global meteorological disruptions is the El Niño-Southern Oscillation (ENSO) cycle. The World Meteorological Organization’s latest prediction is an 80% probability of El Niño conditions emerging during the June–August 2026 period, rising to 90% or higher during the latter half of the year. Fuelled by unusually warm ocean waters in the tropical Pacific, this developing cycle threatens to trigger significant spikes in global temperatures and disrupt global precipitation patterns. As agricultural systems and food security are the first lines of exposure to these shifts, preparing for El Niño requires a fundamental reimagining of agricultural resilience and adaptive resource management.

A clear illustration of this vulnerability is unfolding in India, where the incoming summer monsoon—heavily influenced by developing El Niño conditions—is projected to deliver less-than-expected rainfall. Spanning from June to September, the monsoon delivers about 75–80 per cent of the country's annual rainfall and dictates the fortunes of the agricultural sector, which employs nearly half of the nation's workforce and contributes significantly to the gross domestic product (GDP). The Indian monsoon is not merely a meteorological event; it is the lifeline of the subcontinent’s economy, supporting hundreds of millions of livelihoods. When the monsoon falters, the consequences ripple far beyond dry fields, impacting food security, inflation, energy systems, and the fundamental quality of life. Historically, El Niño events have been closely correlated with weak monsoons and severe droughts on the subcontinent. As highlighted in the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) Sixth Assessment Report (AR6) 2023, climate change is intensifying monsoon volatility and crop-yield sensitivity, significantly threatening India's agrarian economy. During the strong El Niño events of 2015–2016 and 2023–2024, India experienced major rainfall deficits, leading to widespread agricultural stress and water shortages.

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{{^usCountry}} The most immediate impact of a dry monsoon is on agriculture. With more than half of India’s farmland dependent on rainfall, delayed or deficient rains disrupt the sowing and growth of kharif crops such as rice, pulses, cotton, and oilseeds, reducing yields and farm incomes. For small and marginal farmers, a failed harvest can trigger debt and economic distress. Building resilience, therefore, requires a shift from water-intensive cropping patterns to drought-resilient agricultural practices, reducing dependence on monsoon variability. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The most immediate impact of a dry monsoon is on agriculture. With more than half of India’s farmland dependent on rainfall, delayed or deficient rains disrupt the sowing and growth of kharif crops such as rice, pulses, cotton, and oilseeds, reducing yields and farm incomes. For small and marginal farmers, a failed harvest can trigger debt and economic distress. Building resilience, therefore, requires a shift from water-intensive cropping patterns to drought-resilient agricultural practices, reducing dependence on monsoon variability. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The impacts on daily life and public health are equally severe. Weak monsoons fail to replenish reservoirs and aquifers, exacerbating India's chronic water stress. According to NITI Aayog’s Composite Water Management Index (2019), over 600 million Indians face high-to-extreme water stress. According to the Dynamic Groundwater Resource Assessment Report 2024 released by the ministry of jal shakti, India's total annual extractable groundwater resource was estimated at 406 billion cubic metres (BCM), while annual groundwater extraction for all uses stood at 246 BCM, resulting in an average stage of national groundwater extraction at about 61%. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The impacts on daily life and public health are equally severe. Weak monsoons fail to replenish reservoirs and aquifers, exacerbating India's chronic water stress. According to NITI Aayog’s Composite Water Management Index (2019), over 600 million Indians face high-to-extreme water stress. According to the Dynamic Groundwater Resource Assessment Report 2024 released by the ministry of jal shakti, India's total annual extractable groundwater resource was estimated at 406 billion cubic metres (BCM), while annual groundwater extraction for all uses stood at 246 BCM, resulting in an average stage of national groundwater extraction at about 61%. {{/usCountry}}

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As water tables decline, urban and rural communities experience drinking water shortages, rationing, and increased dependence on costly alternative sources. Dry monsoons also intensify heatwaves, raising electricity demand for cooling and irrigation, often straining power grids. In rural areas, declining agricultural opportunities trigger distress migration to cities, placing additional pressure on urban infrastructure. Consequently, a deficient monsoon can evolve into a broader humanitarian and economic crisis, exposing the limits of existing adaptation strategies.

India's climate challenges are mirrored worldwide. Countries face both gradual changes, such as sea-level rise and warming, and increasingly intense extremes, including droughts, floods, and heatwaves. El Niño often acts as a global stress test, exposing vulnerabilities in food, water, and disaster management systems.

Major El Niño events illustrate these risks. The 1982–83 event caused severe flooding in Peru and Ecuador and drought in Australia and south-eastern Africa. The 1997–98 event triggered devastating floods in East Africa and widespread forest fires in Indonesia. The 2015–16 event affected over 60 million people through drought, food insecurity, coral bleaching, and wildfires. More recently, the 2023–24 El Niño contributed to record global temperatures, severe drought in the Amazon, and flooding in parts of East Africa, highlighting the growing complexity of climate risks.

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Across major El Niño events, agriculture and food systems have consistently been the most vulnerable sectors, with crop losses often triggering wider economic and humanitarian crises. With the WMO warning of a potential El Niño in 2026, global preparedness is under renewed scrutiny. In many developing countries, limited resources, weak early-warning systems, inadequate climate-resilient technologies, and insufficient risk insurance continue to constrain adaptation, leaving communities highly exposed to climate shocks.

This global vulnerability is clearly reflected in transboundary ecosystems, such as the shared Sundarbans Delta. Despite a 2011 conservation agreement between India and Bangladesh, adaptation-focused bilateral cooperation remains limited in ways that directly impact local communities. The Sundarbans delta illustrates how differences in governance, inclusion, and equity shape climate adaptation in India’s Gosaba and Bangladesh’s Khulna. Both regions face severe cyclones, flooding, and salinity intrusion, yet their approaches diverge.

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In Gosaba, adaptation initiatives such as the National Adaptation Fund for Climate Change (NAFCC) rely on technocratic, top-down infrastructure projects, such as embankment strengthening. Without community participation or gender inclusion, these externally imposed strategies fail to address social vulnerabilities, land inequality, and institutional corruption, which often skew resource distribution toward wealthy agricultural elites.

Conversely, in Khulna, Bangladesh, adaptation projects supported by the Green Climate Fund (GCF) and facilitated by NGOs emphasise participatory and community-based solutions. These initiatives promote saline-tolerant crops, mangrove restoration, and women's involvement in savings cooperatives. Although Khulna still struggles with elite capture and political interference, its procedural and gender-inclusive design has proven more effective at lowering overall risk than Gosaba’s top-down approach.

Ultimately, these cases demonstrate that disaster resilience depends on shifting from externally and top-down imposed engineering projects to community-led governance that builds on local knowledge, safeguards equitable distribution, and fosters procedural inclusion.

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It is thus crucial to reimagine key pillars of climate change preparedness and adaptation. Bridging the preparedness gap requires a shift from reactive disaster response to proactive risk management. As emphasised by the WMO, seasonal forecasting and effective early-warning systems are essential for protecting lives and livelihoods.

Based on the Gosaba-Khulna comparison, an inclusive climate transition should rest on three pillars: firstly, a focus on transitioning from top-down, technocratic schemes such as NAFCC in Gosaba to community-led, participatory designs. It should highlight Khulna's success in mobilising women in savings cooperatives and local decision-making committees to directly reduce social vulnerability.

Secondly, it should focus on utilising nature-based buffers such as community-managed mangrove reforestation and soil flushing/aquaculture diversification rather than brittle earthen embankments. It should highlight saline-tolerant crops as vital alternatives to highly risky commercial shrimp farming.

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Thirdly, it should focus on neutralising elite capture and institutional corruption, such as biased distribution of embankment funds and fishing licenses. It should promote the development of self-reliance among local community networks to respond during emergencies, rather than relying solely on irregular state-led interventions.

The prospect of a weaker monsoon in India and the WMO's warning of developing El Niño conditions in 2026 underscore the growing volatility of the global climate system. Preparedness is no longer optional. Investing in climate-resilient agriculture, decentralised water management, and resilient infrastructure can reduce vulnerability to future shocks. Ultimately, proactive adaptation is far less costly than repeated disaster recovery and will be crucial to safeguarding economic stability and human well-being.

(The views expressed are personal)

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This article is authored by Mehdi Hussain, former research associate, Indian Council of World Affairs, New Delhi.

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