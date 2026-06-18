Building a more prosperous future for farmers

Agriculture is not just a means of livelihood for around 46% of the 1.47 billion people in India; it plays a critical role in the nation's economic, cultural and social stability. In the past two decades, more people have left agriculture as their primary occupation and joined secondary or tertiary sectors. Besides the limited resource (land) for output and earning capacity, an inherent issue in the agricultural sector, there are other issues, such as declining soil fertility, erratic rainfall, and climate volatility. According to the FAO (Food and Agriculture Organization), around 1.7 billion people worldwide live in areas where productivity has declined due to land degradation.

Farmer (HT file photo)

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According to ISRO’s Desertification and Land Degradation Atlas of India approximately 29.7% of India’s total geographical area—about 97.85 million hectares—was undergoing land degradation in 2021.

One of the solutions to the issue is regenerative agriculture, in which, beyond production, the focus is on restoring ecological balance. This is critical for restoring farmer welfare and the future of food systems.

Regenerative agriculture is not a new concept for conventional farmers in India. It is a practice that involves focus on soil health, strengthening biodiversity, conserving water, and improving ecosystem resilience. This is quite the opposite of modern intensive agricultural processes, which aim to maximise short-term yield and normalise excessive use of chemical fertilisers and monocropping.

Effective practices such as crop rotation, cover cropping, reduced tillage, agroforestry, organic nutrient management, and integrated farming systems have been part of Indian agricultural practices in the past, and with regenerative farming practices, all of these should make a strong comeback.

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{{^usCountry}} As per the ministry of agriculture & farmers welfare (2024), India has one of the largest areas of land under cultivation (around 219.16 million hectares). The average value of ecosystem services provided by land commons in India is $ 90.5 billion (range $24–192 billion) as underlined in the research conducted by Sandhu et al. (2023). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As per the ministry of agriculture & farmers welfare (2024), India has one of the largest areas of land under cultivation (around 219.16 million hectares). The average value of ecosystem services provided by land commons in India is $ 90.5 billion (range $24–192 billion) as underlined in the research conducted by Sandhu et al. (2023). {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Farmer prosperity is one of the outcomes of sustainable development in agriculture. Here is how regenerative practices can be a real game-changer. First, input costs can be lowered by reducing overall reliance on fertilisers, pesticides and irrigation. Pesticides and fertilisers make up a major part of the pressure on Indian farmers (and the economy), and lowering their use will have a dual positive impact, something PM Modi advocated a couple of days ago. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Farmer prosperity is one of the outcomes of sustainable development in agriculture. Here is how regenerative practices can be a real game-changer. First, input costs can be lowered by reducing overall reliance on fertilisers, pesticides and irrigation. Pesticides and fertilisers make up a major part of the pressure on Indian farmers (and the economy), and lowering their use will have a dual positive impact, something PM Modi advocated a couple of days ago. {{/usCountry}}

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Another factor here could be improved productivity and yield stability. As per a recent research (a global meta-analysis carried out by Hounkpatin et al., 2026), it was found that regenerative agriculture practices can help in increasing crop yields by anywhere between 7-16% in the tropical and subtropical regions, making it an excellent option for the Indian farmers.

Adding to the farmer prosperity angle, the incomes earned from agricultural practices are largely seasonal. As regenerative practices combine crops, trees, and livestock, they not only improve ecological resilience but also create diversified, multiple income sources for farmers.

At the end of the day, agricultural products are the most crucial part of the sustenance and survival of a nation’s population. If the country has farmland with greater biodiversity, healthier soils, and improved water retention, it will remain productive over a long period, a claim supported by research (a systematic 15-year review conducted by Das et al., 2025).

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The benefits of regenerative agricultural practices will not be limited to individual farms or farmers' incomes. When the agricultural ecosystem is healthy, it contributes to groundwater conservation, biodiversity restoration, improved air quality, reduced land degradation and supply of healthy food produce. From a national perspective, these things are critical to support food security.

First, India has a long legacy of conventional wisdom in farming, rooted in ecological balance and resource conservation. This traditional knowledge, when combined with innovation, technology and institutional support, can make the country a leader in regenerative agriculture. There are real discussions going around as awareness of sustainability, rural resilience, and responsible agricultural practices has increased.

However, regenerative farming cannot be the responsibility of a region, state or a group of organisations/farmers. It has to be a collective and collaborative effort. Besides the stakeholders in the agricultural sector, governments, civil society organizations, financial institutions, and local communities, everyone needs to come together and create systems that are beneficial for everyone. Sensitising stakeholders to the benefits of regenerative agriculture requires a concerted effort to replace abstract training with empirical field trials. We cannot expect farmers to abandon ancestral wisdom for new techniques without visible justification. The most effective way to foster this evolution is through demonstration plots that provide undeniable proof: That regenerative farming isn't just environmentally sound, but economically superior in terms of reduced inputs and improved output.

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Rural resilience and farmer prosperity are the two direct outcomes of regenerative agricultural practices. The long-term impact will be much more than this. By restoring soil health, conserving natural resources, and strengthening ecosystem services, it will be possible to tackle some serious issues that the country (and the world) is currently facing.

The future of agriculture should not be measured by per-hectare output but by ensuring the very foundation that farming remains feasible and possible for future generations. Thus, the need of the hour is for the government, the civil society organisations and the private sector to join hands and make concerted efforts on the ground across the country to strongly advocate for the adoption of regenerative agriculture practices in the near future.

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(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Ajay Govale, senior vice president, Climate & Community Resiliency, United Way Mumbai.

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