Building wealth while preparing for aging parents

Many mid-career professionals, especially parents, find themselves stuck between raising children, supporting aging parents, and adapting to their own evolving health and mobility needs. This so-called sandwich generation is in dire need of making housing choices that meet their immediate needs while preparing for lifestyle stages and long-term realities of aging. (Getty Images/Fuse)

This juncture of caregiving and career responsibilities presents itself as an opportunity to rethink how to invest in real estate rather to think of it as a dual investment strategy. Building wealth through property appreciation, while also preparing the home to remain functional, comfortable, and relevant across decades.

Most Indian homes are designed for the young and able-bodied. But families are changing. Multigenerational living is becoming more common, and life expectancy is rising. People are living longer, often with mobility challenges or health conditions that demand more thoughtful design.

A large number of homebuyers are prioritising features that reflect this mindset. A smart, senior-friendly home with features such as anti-skid flooring, step-free access, wider doorways for wheelchairs or strollers, bathroom aids, and improved lighting and ventilation.

Against the common notion, these features are just as valuable for families with toddlers, individuals with minor disabilities or recovering from injuries, or professionals looking to age in place with dignity.

Pairing this with smart technology takes this to the next level. From motion sensor lighting, temperature control systems, emergency alert buttons, and Artificial Intelligence (AI)-integrated security, tech integration is becoming essential. Not only does it provide day-to-day convenience for working parents, but it also allows better monitoring and safety for aging relatives or young children. These technologies, considered luxury features once upon a time, are now increasingly affordable and scalable across segments.

The benefits of investing in a smart, senior-friendly house go beyond convenience. Research shows that homes equipped with accessibility and wellness features tend to have lower costs of maintenance in the long term, fewer renovations over time, and greater demand in the secondary sales market. For investors who think strategically, this isn't just about comfort; it's about improving asset value over time. For fathers and families planning their next move, asking the right question matters. A home that evolves with your family’s needs is more sustainable, more marketable, and more valuable over time.

It also reflects a more holistic view of wealth-building. While traditional investment strategies focus on returns, today’s buyers are equally concerned with how well a home can support remote work, multigenerational living, or lifestyle changes driven by health and aging. In an era where the average Indian buyer is younger, tech-savvy, and more informed, there’s a growing preference for homes that are versatile, energy-efficient, and designed for wellness.

Yet, this shift also reveals a gap: Many developments still focus on cosmetic upgrades such as modular kitchens, premium finishes while neglecting core functionality. The key to a good investment, which will give a better return on investment, is a house that will suit a life stage that may not have been reached yet, but inevitably will. By this, it may not necessarily mean aging. Temporary disability, post-surgery recovery, or even just the physical realities of middle age make accessible design relevant at nearly every life stage. And as life expectancy increases, the need for homes that allow people to age in place rather than relocate repeatedly becomes even more critical.

For those of the sandwich generation, these decisions may not always be easy, but they are necessary. With thoughtful planning and the right investment, today’s homes can be built not just for now, but for every planned yet unplanned chapter ahead.

This article is authored by Kiran Venugopal, CEO & founder, Bricks and Milestones.