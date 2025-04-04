Deepening access to social protection for India’s vulnerable

Union Budget 2025-26 has earmarked a significant ₹4.57 lakh crore for subsidies covering food, fertilisers, and rural employment, reinforcing the government’s commitment to social welfare. Over the years, schemes like the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS), the Public Distribution System (PDS), and various social security initiatives have expanded their reach. However, challenges persist in ensuring equitable access, particularly for migrant workers, daily wage earners, and informal labourers, who often struggle due to documentation and logistical barriers. Strengthening implementation through collaborative models can enhance welfare delivery and ensure that benefits reach every eligible individual. Union budget 2025-26 (Sanjeev Verma/ Hindustan Times)

With ₹86,000 crore allocated for MGNREGS, the government has underscored its commitment to rural employment. Implementing social protection programmes relies on funding, accessibility, and operational efficiency. Even if the government can sustain its will and resourcefulness, the most vulnerable will get their rightful protection if India’s third sector—NGOs, social enterprises, and grassroots organisations—bridges the last-mile gap.

Take, for instance, Sunita, a 35-year-old migrant worker from Bihar, struggling to access ration benefits in Gurugram due to documentation issues. Similarly, Murari, a 53-year-old daily wage earner from Mathura, remains unaware of welfare schemes designed to support him. Despite the digitisation of social welfare initiatives—such as the e-Shram portal, which aims to integrate gig workers into social security—many eligible beneficiaries remain excluded due to a lack of awareness and procedural complexities. This is where civil society organisations (CSOs) can step in to inform, assist, and ensure inclusion.

Government schemes have made notable progress and can achieve significant impact through strengthened grassroots partnerships. With their extensive community networks, NGOs play a crucial role in creating awareness, assisting with documentation, and ensuring beneficiaries access their entitlements. During the Covid-19 pandemic, they mobilised resources to connect informal workers with relief measures, food assistance, and emergency health care.

Recognising the need to integrate informal workers into the formal safety net, the government has introduced various digital identity and social security initiatives. Effective outreach and facilitation are essential for sustaining their success. In rural areas and urban slums, NGOs already supplement government efforts by running mobile health clinics, community learning centres, and food distribution programs. The third sector can significantly contribute to social welfare outcomes by leveraging their on-ground expertise.

While the third sector has the potential to complement government initiatives, structural challenges—such as funding constraints and a lack of formal collaboration frameworks—need to be addressed. To fortify India’s social safety net, the following strategies can be adopted:

· Institutionalised partnerships: The government can develop structured collaboration models with NGOs, social enterprises, and the corporate sector. A transparent funding mechanism with clear accountability can help optimise resources and minimise duplication. Two good examples are the National AIDS Control Programme (NACP) and the Watershed Programmes. Both of these programs had partnership frameworks for government-civil society collaboration and is recognised as one of the key reasons for the success of these programmes.

· Technology-driven solutions: Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered beneficiary tracking, mobile-based grievance redressal systems, and direct-transfer applications can improve the efficiency of welfare programmes. Digital verification can reduce exclusion errors and ensure seamless access.

· Sustainable funding models: While programme funds exist from the government, the last mile demand generation and fulfilment is not adequately funded; this is the exact area where The third sector can play a significant role, but is under-resourced. Both have to empathise and collaborate to ensure no one is left behind, which would require a wrinkle-free third sector voice.

India stands at a pivotal juncture. With Gross Domestic Product projected to grow between 6.3% and 6.8% (Economic Survey 2024-25) and a restructured tax system increasing disposable incomes, the groundwork for an inclusive social protection framework is being laid. The 2025 Budget reinforces this trajectory, and sustained collaboration between government agencies, civil society, and social enterprises will translate policies into meaningful change.

A holistic social security environment, driven by the government’s welfare agenda and actively supported by CSOs, the corporate sector, philanthropic institutions, and the media, is vital for addressing challenges of India’s social safety net. Each duty-bearer plays a crucial role—grassroots engagement, innovation, and advocacy efforts must collaborate with government initiatives.

A well-integrated social protection compact will prevent millions from falling through the cracks and ensure that India’s economic growth is inclusive, sustainable, and equitable. A vibrant and secure India is not merely an aspiration but an imperative that must be realised through collective action.

This article is authored by Subhash Misra, advisor and Shiv Kumar, co-founder, Catalyst Group.