Early signals of a shifting consumption cycle

India’s growth story is often told through large industries and headline indicators, but it is built every day by its smallest businesses. Across the country, millions of small merchants drive consumption, enable livelihoods and sustain local economies. From neighbourhood kirana stores to hardware retailers and service providers, they form the connective tissue of economic activity, linking supply with everyday demand in ways that are both immediate and deeply local. MSME

Because they operate closest to the consumer, these businesses offer one of the most accurate real-time views into how the economy is evolving. Long before shifts show up in aggregated data, they are visible in how a shopkeeper stocks inventory, how frequently customers return, and how purchase decisions are made at the counter. Take the example of a neighbourhood pharmacy owner. Despite the rapid growth of online pharmacy platforms, he continues to see steady demand, but more importantly a dramatic shift in the way the overall business is being managed. He is far more responsive to customer needs, ensures faster fulfilment, keeps tighter control on inventory, and increasingly relies on digital payments and repeat customer relationships to stay competitive. His business has not been displaced, it has adapted. In many ways, small merchants do not just participate in the economy. They reveal where it is headed.

Consumption continues to hold, but it is becoming more deliberate. Customers are showing up, transactions are happening, but spending decisions are more considered. Essentials continue to move with consistency, while discretionary purchases are more measured and often spaced out. Much of the current discourse frames consumption through the lens of slowdown. What I see on the ground suggests something different, not a contraction, but a reorganisation of how India spends. I see this not as a sign of weakness, but as a sign of evolution. An economy does not only change when demand rises or falls. It evolves when behaviours across consumers and businesses begin to shift.

This shift becomes even more pronounced when viewed through non-metro markets. For a long time, these markets were seen as following the lead of larger cities, but that relationship is now changing. I see that smaller towns are not just participating in growth, they are shaping it. We often think of non-metro markets as lagging indicators, but in reality, they are now among the first to reflect shifts in economic sentiment. What stands out is not just the pace of expansion, but the nature of it. Growth is being driven as much by deeper engagement among existing businesses as by the addition of new ones, with merchants becoming more comfortable with digital transactions, more integrated into formal systems, and more responsive to customer expectations.

One of the most compelling examples of this resilience and adaptation can be seen in kirana stores. Despite the rapid expansion of e-commerce and quick commerce, neighbourhood retail continues to strengthen its position. Same-store growth remains healthy, and to me, that signals something important. These businesses are not just holding ground, they are evolving with their consumers. The narrative that traditional retail is being displaced misses a more important shift, it is being redefined from within.

The kirana merchant today is far more nimble than before. Many are becoming increasingly digital-savvy, finding new ways to stay relevant, whether through digital payments, online listings, or more responsive inventory and fulfilment models. They are adapting faster, experimenting more, and finding new avenues to grow their business. What we are witnessing is not resistance to change, but active participation in it. A similar trend is visible in sectors linked to core economic activity, such as hardware and automobile services, where steady demand reflects that while discretionary consumption may fluctuate, the underlying momentum of economic activity remains intact.

Another important shift is visible in how small businesses are managing their operations. There is a growing emphasis on liquidity, efficiency and flexibility. Inventory cycles are tighter, orders are more frequent, and decisions are more closely aligned with demand visibility. This mirrors consumer behaviour, with households pacing their spending and merchants pacing their procurement, creating a system that is more responsive and optimised across both ends of the value chain.

Alongside these changes, one of the most important structural shifts underway is the expanding access to credit for small businesses. As more MSMEs become part of formal financial systems, their ability to access timely and appropriate credit is improving. This is enabling them to invest in inventory, expand operations, and manage cash flows with greater confidence. Financial inclusion is no longer just about access, it is increasingly about empowerment. For a long time, financial inclusion was seen as a social objective. Today, it is proving to be an economic multiplier, unlocking demand, creating jobs and strengthening local economic cycles.

India’s MSME sector has long been recognised for its scale and its contribution to employment, accounting for a significant share of jobs in the country. But what is becoming equally important is its evolving role. Small businesses sit at the intersection of consumption, credit and supply chains, and their ability to sense and respond to change makes them early indicators of how broader economic forces are playing out on the ground.

What is unfolding in India today also has relevance beyond its borders. The evolution of its MSME ecosystem, particularly at the intersection of payments, commerce and credit, is emerging as a case study for other developing economies. It shows that scale and inclusion can grow together, that digital infrastructure can accelerate formalisation without reducing flexibility, and that small businesses, when enabled effectively, can drive both resilience and sustained growth.

The signals from small merchants today point to an economy that is finding its balance in real time. Consumers are becoming more intentional, businesses more adaptive, and the system as a whole more responsive. If we continue to read India’s economy only through top-down indicators, we will miss its most important signals. The real story is unfolding from the ground up. To understand where India’s economy is headed, we need to look beyond aggregate indicators and listen more closely to these on-ground signals, because in the everyday decisions of its smallest businesses lies the clearest and most immediate picture of how the economy is evolving, and where it is likely to go next.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Raman Khanduja, co-founder and CEO, Mintoak.