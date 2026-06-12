Ensuring performance beyond day one

Digital lending has been judged by one metric for too long: Speed, especially for small businesses. But speed alone does not make lending stronger. While loan origination is a critical first step, a lender's success hinges on continuous monitoring and performance analysis throughout the entire loan lifecycle.

MSME

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That is where the next phase of MSME lending has to move. Digital transformation cannot stop at faster onboarding. The real value comes when every stage of the credit lifecycle works from the same view of the borrower: Lead qualification, onboarding, document capture, underwriting, decisioning, loan management, servicing, monitoring and collections.

India has a strong reason to make this shift. SIDBI has estimated the addressable MSME credit gap at around ₹30 lakh crore, even as timely and adequate credit remains a key challenge for many small businesses. At the same time, asset quality has improved with the RBI’s Financial Stability Report revealing the gross NPA ratio of scheduled commercial banks at 2.3% in March 2025.

Together, these realities create a significant opportunity. Lenders can expand credit access, but growth has to come with better risk selection, stronger monitoring and disciplined portfolio management. AI can help make that possible.

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{{^usCountry}} The lending cycle begins before a loan reaches the credit desk. It starts with lead quality, borrower intent, documents collected, and the lender’s ability to understand whether the business is ready for credit. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The lending cycle begins before a loan reaches the credit desk. It starts with lead quality, borrower intent, documents collected, and the lender’s ability to understand whether the business is ready for credit. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} In SME lending, this is rarely simple. A business may have seasonal cash flows. Sales may look strong in one quarter and weak in another. GST filings, bank statements, invoices and repayment behaviour may each tell only part of the story. Credit scores and collateral remain important, but they may not fully capture the reality of a small business. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In SME lending, this is rarely simple. A business may have seasonal cash flows. Sales may look strong in one quarter and weak in another. GST filings, bank statements, invoices and repayment behaviour may each tell only part of the story. Credit scores and collateral remain important, but they may not fully capture the reality of a small business. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} AI can add context here. It can help lenders analyse bank statement patterns, GST flows, invoice behaviour, account volatility, repayment conduct, sector stress and documentation quality together. This does not mean handing decisions to machines. It means credit teams work with sharper signals and a more consistent borrower view. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} AI can add context here. It can help lenders analyse bank statement patterns, GST flows, invoice behaviour, account volatility, repayment conduct, sector stress and documentation quality together. This does not mean handing decisions to machines. It means credit teams work with sharper signals and a more consistent borrower view. {{/usCountry}}

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For lenders, the benefit is practical. A better-qualified lead moves faster, a weak or incomplete case is identified earlier, and a creditworthy MSME with limited formal history gets a fairer assessment. The lender separates speed from recklessness.

This is where cutting-edge lending platforms matter. When CRM, origination, workflows, loan management, monitoring, and collections operate in silos, the process depends on manual follow-ups and fragmented information. When these stages are connected, the lender moves from application intake to decisioning with greater discipline.

The real test begins after disbursal. For many lenders, digitisation has matured faster in origination than in post-disbursal monitoring. Onboarding and approval are visible parts of the borrower journey, but portfolio performance is shaped by what happens later.

A small business can face delayed receivables, slower sales, rising input costs, customer concentration, liquidity pressure or sector disruption. These changes may not immediately reflect as defaults, but they often leave early signals and AI-led monitoring can help lenders identify these signals quickly.

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Falling balances, delayed repayments, repeated cheque bounces, sudden account inactivity, transaction behaviour changes or stress across similar borrower segments can indicate that a case needs attention. The goal is not to be alarmed at every minor movement. It is to give teams time to respond before stress becomes harder to manage.

Servicing sits between monitoring and collections, and it has a direct bearing on portfolio performance. In SME lending, repayment stress often builds gradually. It may begin with a missed due date, a small query that remains unresolved, confusion over the next repayment step, or a borrower needing clarity on restructuring, payment schedules or documentation.

This is where AI makes servicing more responsive without removing the human element. It can send personalised reminders, answer routine questions, explain repayment schedules, flag unresolved service issues and identify when a case should move to a human team member. SME borrowers do not always need pressure. Often, they need timely clarity before a small issue becomes a collections problem.

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Collections require balance. Lenders have to protect portfolio quality, but temporary business stress is different from unwillingness to repay.

AI can help collections teams segment borrowers by behaviour, repayment history, intent, stress signals and business context. One borrower may need a reminder; another may require structured follow-up while a high-risk case may need escalation. This makes collections more proportionate, documented and aligned with the borrower’s situation.

As AI becomes embedded in lending workflows, governance becomes just as important as performance. Credit recommendations, risk alerts and collections prompts must be explainable and reviewable, with AI sitting inside a controlled lending architecture across CRM, origination, business rules, loan management, monitoring and collections.

For small and medium businesses, India needs credit that is convenient, well-assessed, responsibly monitored and fairly managed. AI can support this shift by giving lenders a clearer view of the borrower across the lifecycle, not only at the point of approval.

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The future of SME lending will depend on how well institutions use intelligence after day one: to detect risk earlier, serve borrowers better, improve portfolio discipline and expand credit without weakening the book.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Rohit Arora, CEO and co-founder, Biz2X and Biz2Credit.

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