From minerals to might: India’s next geo-economic imperative

The geopolitics of this century is mostly being written not only in the corridors of diplomacy or the waters of contested seas, but in the mines, refineries and processing plants that supply the minerals underpinning the modern economy. Lithium powers electric vehicles, cobalt sustains battery technologies, graphite anchors energy storage, and rare earth elements enable everything from wind turbines to precision-guided defence systems. As the world accelerates towards clean energy, advanced manufacturing and digital technologies, critical minerals have become the strategic commodities of our age.

Critical Minerals(Reuters/Representational Image)

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India has recognised this reality. The National Critical Mineral Mission, approved with an outlay of ₹16,300 crore, seeks to strengthen the country’s capabilities across exploration, mining, processing and recycling while reducing import dependence. Yet India cannot achieve strategic autonomy through domestic extraction alone. In the emerging geoeconomic order, ownership of mines matters less than influence across the critical minerals value chain—from processing and refining to technology and market access. That is where India’s next strategic leap must occur.

For decades, the global critical minerals ecosystem was built on a simple division of labour. Resource-rich countries exported raw materials, while industrial economies processed them and captured the higher-value segments of the supply chain. That model is now transforming. Across Africa, Latin America and Southeast Asia, governments increasingly seek local value addition rather than functioning merely as suppliers of raw ore. Indonesia’s ban on nickel ore exports, which helped stimulate a domestic processing industry, has become a widely discussed example. Similar sentiments are visible across several mineral-rich economies that wish to capture more employment, technology transfer and industrial benefits from their resources.

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{{^usCountry}} This shift offers India an opportunity to secure influence not merely as a resource buyer but as a long-term industrial partner. India’s objective should extend beyond securing mining concessions to co-investing in refining, processing, research and downstream manufacturing ecosystems in resource-rich partner countries. Such partnerships would be more politically sustainable, align with the developmental aspirations of resource-rich nations and provide India with resilient supply arrangements over the long term. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This shift offers India an opportunity to secure influence not merely as a resource buyer but as a long-term industrial partner. India’s objective should extend beyond securing mining concessions to co-investing in refining, processing, research and downstream manufacturing ecosystems in resource-rich partner countries. Such partnerships would be more politically sustainable, align with the developmental aspirations of resource-rich nations and provide India with resilient supply arrangements over the long term. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The logic is especially compelling because the real bottleneck in global critical minerals supply chains lies not in mining but in processing. China’s dominance is often discussed in terms of mineral resources, yet its decisive advantage stems from refining capacity. It controls a substantial share of global processing across several critical minerals and rare earth elements. Consequently, many countries that possess mineral reserves still depend on Chinese processing infrastructure before materials can enter global manufacturing supply chains. This is a strategic concern across advanced economies and has accelerated efforts to diversify supply networks. Recent export restrictions and geopolitical tensions have only reinforced these concerns. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The logic is especially compelling because the real bottleneck in global critical minerals supply chains lies not in mining but in processing. China’s dominance is often discussed in terms of mineral resources, yet its decisive advantage stems from refining capacity. It controls a substantial share of global processing across several critical minerals and rare earth elements. Consequently, many countries that possess mineral reserves still depend on Chinese processing infrastructure before materials can enter global manufacturing supply chains. This is a strategic concern across advanced economies and has accelerated efforts to diversify supply networks. Recent export restrictions and geopolitical tensions have only reinforced these concerns. {{/usCountry}}

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India’s engagement with the European Union is particularly significant as the EU’s Critical Raw Materials Act seeks to diversify mineral supply chains through trusted partnerships. The challenge for both sides is no longer identifying common interests but translating political intent into operational outcomes. This requires moving beyond declarations to align regulatory, sustainability and certification frameworks, while enabling financial institutions to support joint projects in third countries. As global competition increasingly hinges on the efficiency of regulatory ecosystems, stronger coordination and implementation capacity will be essential to prevent promising partnerships from remaining aspirational.

The recently unveiled Quad Critical Minerals Initiative is an important step toward building resilient supply chains, mobilising up to USD 20 billion across mining, processing, recycling, project finance, technology and regulatory cooperation. By recognising that resilience depends on the entire ecosystem rather than extraction alone, the initiative leverages the complementary strengths of Australia’s mineral reserves, Japan’s technological expertise, America’s capital and innovation, and India’s potential as a manufacturing and processing hub for the Indo-Pacific. Realising this vision, however, will require greater institutional ambition from India.

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A central weakness in India’s current approach is financing. Mining and processing projects are capital-intensive, politically risky and characterised by long gestation periods. Private investors are often reluctant to shoulder these risks independently. Strategic competitors understand this reality. Across the world, governments increasingly deploy sovereign financing, export credit mechanisms, development banks and public guarantees to support critical mineral investments.

Thus, India should establish a sovereign-backed critical minerals investment facility to provide patient capital, de-risk overseas acquisitions and support processing infrastructure in strategically important jurisdictions. Beyond financing projects, such a mechanism would signal long-term commitment to partner countries, recognising that resource diplomacy requires the confidence and strategic assurance that sovereign participation can provide.

This imperative also points towards the need for reforming Khanij Bidesh India Limited (KABIL). Conceived as India’s principal vehicle for securing critical mineral assets abroad, KABIL has yet to evolve into the agile strategic institution that contemporary realities demand. It requires greater financial flexibility, professional expertise, international partnerships and operational autonomy. Its mandate should extend beyond acquisitions towards integrated participation across mining, processing and downstream industries. A stronger KABIL could become the institutional bridge linking India’s diplomatic, commercial and industrial objectives.

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The geography of future critical minerals competition further underscores the importance of Southeast Asia. The region sits astride major maritime routes, possesses significant mineral resources and increasingly hosts manufacturing ecosystems linked to global supply chains. Indonesia has already emerged as a major centre of battery-related investments. Vietnam is expanding its role in electronics and strategic manufacturing. Thailand and Malaysia continue to attract technology-intensive industries.

Myanmar occupies a particularly sensitive position within this landscape. Despite its political instability, the country possesses significant rare earth resources and occupies a strategically important location connecting South and Southeast Asia. Recent diplomatic engagement between India and Myanmar reflects not only security considerations but also the growing importance of economic and resource cooperation. As competition over critical minerals intensifies, Myanmar’s importance is likely to increase rather than diminish. India must engage pragmatically while balancing strategic interests, regional stability and developmental concerns.

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At the same time, India should resist viewing critical minerals solely through the lens of extraction, as processing and value-addition partnerships may prove more consequential than mining rights in determining economic and strategic influence. Equally important is addressing the neglected human-capital dimension: alongside securing assets and building processing capacity, India must develop a specialised workforce of geologists, metallurgists, mineral economists, environmental scientists, supply-chain analysts and resource diplomats through stronger collaboration between universities, research institutions and industry. In the decades ahead, leadership in critical minerals will depend not only on resources but on expertise.

The strategic conversation must also extend to recycling and circular economy practices. The Quad framework rightly emphasises recovery of critical minerals from electronic waste and industrial scrap. As demand accelerates globally, secondary sources will become increasingly important. India, with its growing industrial base and large consumer market, possesses significant potential to emerge as a leader in mineral recycling technologies. Such capabilities would reduce import dependence while creating new economic opportunities.

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The emerging critical minerals order is often framed as a contest between China and the West. That interpretation is too narrow. What is unfolding is a broader restructuring of global industrial geography. As resource-rich nations pursue greater value addition, advanced economies seek supply-chain diversification and developing countries prioritise industrialisation, new partnerships across regions and sectors are vital.

India’s opportunity lies not merely in securing critical minerals but in shaping the supply chains that will define future economic and strategic power. Achieving this requires a comprehensive strategy spanning finance, processing, technology, diplomacy, regulation and human capital. The true measure of success will not be the number of overseas mining assets India acquires, but its political will and ability to build the refining capacity, technological capabilities, financial instruments and international partnerships that convert geological resources into strategic advantage. In the age of critical minerals, power will belong not to those who own the resources, but to those who create the greatest value from them.

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(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Amal Chandra, political analyst and columnist.

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