Future of digital economy and e-commerce multiverse

By 2030, shopping will feel less like visiting a single marketplace and more like moving through connected worlds. Your identity, wallet, and loyalty will travel with you from a video to a game to a store. See a product, buy it there and then. This is not fantasy. The signals are already visible and measurable.

When I say multiverses, think of many linked environments that share data and trust. A customer can move from a creator video to a brand world to a service chat, without losing their cart or offers. The rails underneath handle identity, payments, and permissions in the background.

Start with payments. Digital wallets already account for about half of global online spend and around 30% at point of sale. Wallet use is on track to handle close to half of all transaction value within the next few years, so wallet first design becomes standard well before 2030. Real time payments are spreading fast too. In 2023, the world recorded roughly 266.2 billion real time transactions, up 42% year over year. In India, UPI processed 19.47 billion transactions in July 2025 worth ₹25.08 lakh crore. The takeaway is simple. Build for wallets and instant rails together.

Now look at the experience layer. Social commerce is projected to reach about $ 1.2 trillion by 2025 as people buy inside feeds and live streams. China has already shown the scale possible. Live shopping there reached an estimated $ 423 billion in 2022 after years of rapid growth. Inside conventional online stores, 3D and AR product models on Shopify have lifted conversion rates by up to 250% in early merchant examples. Stores are becoming media, and media is becoming shoppable. In some cases, shopping feels like entertainment itself.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is moving from a back-office helper to part of the product launch stack. The estimated economic upside of generative AI is between $ 2.6 and 4.4 trillion per year, with retail value around $ 310 billion. The hints are visible. Coca Cola launched an AI co created flavour called Y3000 and paired it with a digital experience. Read that as a preview of how teams will use AI from the earliest stages of design, merchandising, and service.

Public rails are changing too. As of July 2025, 137 countries representing 98% of global gross domestic product (GDP) are exploring central bank digital currencies; 72 are in advanced stages, 49 are running pilots, and three have launched. If even a fraction goes live by 2030, programmable money could touch refunds, cross border payouts, and compliance checks inside checkout flows. Private rails, public rails, and platform rails will need to interoperate, which creates room for a new layer of middleware.

The macro picture reinforces the shift. Across major economies, business e commerce sales reached nearly $ 27 trillion in 2022 and have risen strongly since 2016. In the US, online spend in July 2025 reached $ 95.5 billion, up 13.2% year over year. The pie is expanding while the surface area of commerce keeps widening.

So what should leaders build now. First, make payments invisible. Offer local real time methods and global wallets behind a single orchestration layer. Second, turn content into storefronts. If a livestream, short video, or chat produces intent, let checkout happen right there. Third, treat identity and loyalty as portable. Wallet based access and points that travel across channels will help you move from a store to a network without friction. Fourth, get your data, policies, and measurement in place so AI can work safely and prove value.

By 2030, the leaders will not be those who only list products on large marketplaces. They will operate multiverses of their own. A shopper will discover a product in a stream, unlock a gated offer with their wallet, pay with an instant method, and get support from an agent that already knows their context. The pieces exist today. The work is to wire them together so the customer journey feels simple and the operating model scales with confidence.

This article is authored by Somdutta Singh, Founder and CEO, Assiduus Global.