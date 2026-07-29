Global advisory associations are becoming essential for modern business

The rapid integration of the global economy has transformed the way businesses operate, compete and grow. Whether it is a technology start-up looking to establish a presence in a foreign market, a manufacturing company seeking new export opportunities or an international enterprise entering an emerging economy, expansion across borders is no longer an ambition reserved for multinational corporations. Increasingly, businesses of all sizes are exploring international opportunities, driven by digital connectivity, evolving supply chains and access to new consumer markets. However, with these opportunities comes an equally significant challenge: Navigating the complex web of regulations, taxation systems, financial reporting standards and legal requirements that differ from one country to another.

Global advisory associations (Representative Image)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In this increasingly interconnected environment, professional advisory services have evolved far beyond their traditional role. Accounting firms, tax consultants and financial advisors are no longer viewed solely as compliance partners responsible for preparing financial statements or filing tax returns. They have become strategic collaborators, helping businesses understand unfamiliar regulatory landscapes, manage operational risks and make informed decisions when entering new jurisdictions. Their expertise now extends into areas such as market-entry planning, corporate structuring, governance, risk management and financial strategy, making them indispensable partners in international business growth.

One of the most significant developments supporting this transformation is the rise of international advisory associations. Rather than operating in isolation, independent firms are increasingly joining global associations that allow them to collaborate with trusted professionals across multiple countries. These associations enable businesses to receive consistent, high-quality advice while benefiting from local knowledge that reflects the realities of each market. Such collaboration is particularly valuable because regulations, taxation frameworks and business practices are often shaped by local laws and cultural contexts, making on-the-ground expertise essential for successful expansion.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} For businesses, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises, international growth can present both exciting opportunities and considerable uncertainty. Unlike large multinational corporations, many SMEs do not possess extensive in-house legal, tax or compliance teams capable of managing operations across several jurisdictions. As a result, they depend heavily on external advisors who can simplify complex regulatory requirements and provide practical guidance throughout the expansion process. Access to globally connected advisory services allows these businesses to pursue international ambitions with greater confidence while reducing the risks associated with unfamiliar markets. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For businesses, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises, international growth can present both exciting opportunities and considerable uncertainty. Unlike large multinational corporations, many SMEs do not possess extensive in-house legal, tax or compliance teams capable of managing operations across several jurisdictions. As a result, they depend heavily on external advisors who can simplify complex regulatory requirements and provide practical guidance throughout the expansion process. Access to globally connected advisory services allows these businesses to pursue international ambitions with greater confidence while reducing the risks associated with unfamiliar markets. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The growing importance of cross-border advisory support also reflects broader changes in the global business landscape. Supply chains have become increasingly international, digital commerce has erased geographical limitations, and investment flows now move more freely across continents than ever before. Companies frequently engage with overseas suppliers, international customers, remote workforces and foreign investors, even without establishing a physical presence abroad. This interconnectedness creates new compliance obligations relating to taxation, financial reporting, employment law, data protection and corporate governance, all of which require specialised expertise.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

India's expanding role in the global economy has further reinforced the need for sophisticated advisory services. Indian companies are increasingly pursuing overseas acquisitions, establishing international subsidiaries and exporting products and services to diverse markets. At the same time, global organisations continue to recognise India's growing economic potential, leading many to establish operations or partnerships within the country. This two-way movement of capital, talent and business activity has heightened demand for advisors who understand both international best practices and local regulatory environments.

The importance of international collaboration among advisory firms is illustrated by the recent decision of ATMS Advisors LLP, a Mumbai-based accounting, taxation and CFO advisory firm serving founder-led and mid-market businesses, to join AGN International, a global association of independent accounting and advisory firms with 197 member firms across 89 countries. AGN is consistently ranked among the top five organisations of its kind worldwide by the International Accounting Bulletin.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

For ATMS, the membership is designed to serve movement in both directions. It supports Indian promoters establishing overseas subsidiaries, pursuing acquisitions or building export operations, and equally positions the firm as an India entry partner for international businesses seeking to establish operations, joint ventures or shared-service capability in the country.

“Clients no longer ask if they should go global -they ask how fast,” said Sameer Arora, Managing Partner, ATMS Advisors LLP. “AGN membership means we can answer that with the same rigour in Singapore or Dubai as we do in Delhi.”

The membership reflects a broader trend within the professional services sector, where firms are strengthening their international capabilities through collaborative associations that enable them to support clients with cross-border accounting, taxation, compliance and strategic advisory requirements. Rather than simply expanding their geographical footprint, firms are recognising that partnerships can deliver greater value by combining global reach with local expertise.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

This model of collaboration offers benefits that extend beyond individual businesses. By facilitating smoother international trade and investment, professional advisory associations contribute to stronger economic integration and encourage entrepreneurship across borders. They help reduce barriers to market entry, improve regulatory transparency and support businesses in adopting internationally recognised standards of governance and financial management. In doing so, they create an environment where innovation and investment can flourish with greater certainty.

Looking ahead, the role of advisory services is likely to become even more strategic as global business continues to evolve. Emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, automation and advanced data analytics are reshaping financial management, regulatory reporting and risk assessment. At the same time, governments are introducing new regulations relating to sustainability reporting, digital taxation and corporate transparency. Businesses will increasingly require advisors who can combine technological competence with international expertise, enabling them to remain compliant while pursuing growth opportunities in an increasingly dynamic environment.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Ultimately, success in today's global economy depends not only on ambition but also on preparedness. Businesses that seek to expand internationally must navigate a landscape defined by complexity, constant regulatory change and growing stakeholder expectations. In such an environment, the value of trusted advisory partners lies not merely in ensuring compliance but in enabling informed decision-making and sustainable growth. As cross-border commerce continues to accelerate, global advisory associations will play an increasingly vital role in helping businesses bridge geographical boundaries, manage uncertainty and unlock opportunities in markets around the world.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Gaurav Singh Chouhan, senior journalist and economic analyst.