Has Budget 2026 chosen stability over spectacle?

On a Sunday that should have been quiet in most parliaments, India’s finance minister declared a budget that acknowledges a simple truth: That global headwinds are no longer a theoretical risk, they are the economic environment. With the India-European Union Free Trade Agreement, dubbed the mother of all deals, poised to reshape trade flows, and with protectionist tariffs from the US still in place, this was not a budget that could afford to ignore the wider world. Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman with the union budget (PTI)

Against that backdrop, India’s recent internal tax reforms, including the GST 2.0 overhaul, which already untangled some of the litigious compliance issues, have forged a firmer base for economic expansion. The question before the Union Budget 2026-27 was straightforward: Will the centre-piece policy instruments of income tax and customs be fit for an economy opening wider to global trade while still needing domestic stability? The answer, with its mix of ambition and caution, is nuanced.

For individual taxpayers, the headline is, no new changes to income tax slabs. The familiar structure remains untouched, perhaps deliberately so, given lingering global uncertainty and the government’s desire not to unsettle household finances.

What is transformative, however, is the confirmation that the New Income Tax Act, 2025 will come into effect from 1 April 2026. A raft of over 90 amendments approved under New Income Tax Act, albeit before its implementation, aim to cut through procedural clutter and reduce disputes, marking a clear tilt toward a more efficient tax regime that encourages voluntary compliance.

Rather than rewriting rates, the budget focused on reducing interpretational ambiguity, lowering litigation, and simplifying compliance, objectives that are hard to quantify but have a tangible impact.

Initiatives such as an automatic “nil deduction certificate” for small taxpayers, and extended return revision deadlines further underline a desire to make compliance less adversarial and more predictable.

In a departure from the infrastructure and manufacturing focus of recent years, this budget places meaningful emphasis on services, a sector responsible for more than half of India’s economic output. Perhaps the most noteworthy measure is a tax holiday until 2047 for foreign companies that provide global cloud services using data centres located in India.

This move is not a headline-grabbing giveaway but a strategic bet on making India a digital infrastructure hub. It signals that the government is competing explicitly with Southeast Asian and West Asian jurisdictions for cloud investment and that India is serious about leveraging its data localisation push for industrial strength.

Combined with safe-harbour rules on component warehousing aimed at making India a more attractive base for non-resident logistics operations, the budget subtly reshapes the country’s value proposition to global tech and services firms.

If there was an area where expectations clearly ran ahead of delivery, it was customs. In a year marked by supply-chain realignments, trade disputes, and renewed tariff pressures from major economies, many were anticipating a more decisive rationalisation of customs duties. What the budget delivered instead was selective fine-tuning.

Duties were reduced or relaxed for specific parts, components, and inputs deemed critical to domestic manufacturing, particularly in electronics, and agriculture. Exemptions for life-saving drugs and certain high-precision components are sensible and targeted, aimed at easing cost pressures where they matter most. But this was calibration, not overhaul. The broader tariff structure remains largely intact.

More conspicuous, however, was what the budget chose not to announce. Despite sustaining industry expectations, no customs amnesty scheme was introduced. The absence is notable. A one-time amnesty could have helped resolve legacy disputes, unclog compliance backlogs, and provide relief to smaller exporters still grappling with procedural complexities. That opportunity has, for now, been deferred.

If there is a theme that binds the fiscal blueprint together, it is infrastructure and investment attraction. Capital expenditure has been raised to unprecedented levels, over INR 12.2 lakh crore, underlining the government’s belief that hard assets remain the backbone of growth.

This manufacturing focus dovetails with trade policy, domestic capacity building alongside export competitiveness. The irony, however, is that while infrastructure and manufacturing get robust support, the direct cost of exporting, embedded in tariffs and compliance complexity, remains only modestly eased.

What marks this budget from its predecessors is not a radical rewrite of taxes or tariffs, but a consistent emphasis on certainty, sustainability, and gradual reform. For investors, this is a reassuring signal: India is not gambling on temporary sops but is trying to create a long-term policy ecosystem with predictability over populism.

In an era where global trade agreements are resetting competitive dynamics, where tariffs from major partners remain unpredictable, and where domestic policy tools like GST 2.0 have already modernised the tax base, this budget answers with stability rather than fireworks.

Ultimately, India’s 2026 budget is less about immediate headline gains and more about laying down a policy architecture that fits a more interconnected and turbulent global economy. The real question going forward isn’t whether the budget was bold; but whether it will be flexible enough for the next phase of global economic realignment.

This article is authored by Rohit Jain, deputy managing partner and Mitali Deodar, consultant, Economic Laws Practice.