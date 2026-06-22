India's evolving philanthropy landscape: Collective imperative for sustainable impact

India’s growth story is phenomenal; it is among the top five economies in the world growing at anywhere between 6-7% annually. It has the world's best demographic dividend, featuring ever-expanding social infrastructure, booming consumers, globally relevant, and fast-developing cities – all aligning to propel the aspirations of its 145-crore people.

Philanthropy

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India must ensure it sustains this momentum, which requires both economic growth and long-term investment in the next generation of people. Social investment over the previous decades is yielding good dividends, and further strategic investments in social sector enhancements must continue societal development. This will pave the path for an enriched society in all aspects – societal, political, and environmental.

While public spending is doing the heavy lifting, it is noteworthy to observe that over the past decade private philanthropy - across Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), family philanthropy and retail contributions - in India is maturing quite admirably. Family philanthropy, often supported by family offices, is increasingly becoming more professionalised. This trend is driven by rising wealth, sophisticated institutional frameworks, and importantly, a sharpened strategic approach to giving.

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{{^usCountry}} According to the recent India Philanthropy Report 2025, jointly researched by Bain & Company and Dasra, India's social sector funding (public spending and private philanthropy) has grown at a steady rate of approximately 13% over the past five years. It is estimated to have reached around ₹25 lakh crore (8.3% of GDP) in fiscal 2024 and is projected to increase to around ₹45 lakh crore by fiscal 2029. In terms of contribution, public spending accounts for 95% of total funding. The private sector’s share grew by 7% over fiscal 2023, with an expected growth of 10%-12% over 2023-29. Despite robust funding growth, the social sector is approximately ₹14 lakh crore short, according to NITI Aayog estimates. The gap is projected to increase to around ₹16 lakh crore by fiscal 2029. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the recent India Philanthropy Report 2025, jointly researched by Bain & Company and Dasra, India's social sector funding (public spending and private philanthropy) has grown at a steady rate of approximately 13% over the past five years. It is estimated to have reached around ₹25 lakh crore (8.3% of GDP) in fiscal 2024 and is projected to increase to around ₹45 lakh crore by fiscal 2029. In terms of contribution, public spending accounts for 95% of total funding. The private sector’s share grew by 7% over fiscal 2023, with an expected growth of 10%-12% over 2023-29. Despite robust funding growth, the social sector is approximately ₹14 lakh crore short, according to NITI Aayog estimates. The gap is projected to increase to around ₹16 lakh crore by fiscal 2029. {{/usCountry}}

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What India requires further is to enhance deeper interventions across key sectors: Health care, education, livelihoods and climate resilience. The challenge is no longer only mobilising capital but deploying it more effectively. What is notable in this context is that family giving is expanding its role in India's social development by contributing approximately 40% of private philanthropy. Over the years, this segment has been bringing both capital and influence to drive impact.

An emerging trend in philanthropy is the role of family offices. Family offices in India are growing in stature by providing more strategic and professional support for their family’s philanthropy portfolios.

If India's development challenges are becoming increasingly complex, the question is: what should the next stage of philanthropy look like?

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For a country such as ours with its complexity and scale we need to increase not just the quantum of giving but also look at impact through a more strategic lens. Given family offices' experience in strategy-led businesses and ensuring accountability, private philanthropy can bring in both mind and money to the table. This strategic approach, which combines professionalism with value-based purpose-driven giving should be increasingly institutionalised.

Philanthropy can support impact at many levels: it can support direct beneficiaries, social organisations or strengthen broader systems or ecosystems. Sustainable change, irrespective of the level of intervention, takes time. Working towards systemic change can be complex and impact may be uneven, slow and even uncertain. Very often there is a need to recognise underlying systems or structures that are barriers to true equity. For example, a need-based college scholarship programme, can improve the chances of underserved youth seeking employment, by adding value to the formal education scholarship through mentoring and imparting employability skills. All this calls for a far-sighted vision of impact, longer grant cycles and staying invested through uncertainty.

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In the journey towards social change there are many activities without immediate measurable outcomes. It may take ten visits to a busy local official before a relationship is built or a district level school improvement programme takes root.

Philanthropy that contributes only capital often focuses narrowly on short term outcomes. The mind part of strategic giving while ensuring accountability must co-create the measurements in consultation with practitioners, recognising the messiness of social change to create realistic and meaningful expectations.

Data and measurement frameworks must recognise that the life journeys of the people served are likely very different from the perspectives of those designing or funding programmes. Stories and experiential learning journeys that bring data to life, can be used to understand the lived experiences of people in the programme. Thus, strategic philanthropy can contribute both resources and judgment.

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When it comes to scale, partnering with the government is important. They have the social spending and reach that family philanthropy on its own cannot achieve. Aligning with government priorities makes for a stronger and smoother scale partnership. Private philanthropy also has greater flexibility to experiment, absorb risk, and test new innovations before they can be adopted at scale. This allows philanthropy to act as a catalyst for change, demonstrating models that can be institutionalised through public systems.

As family offices increase their focus on philanthropic activities, a key aspect that needs to be worked on is active collaboration. They need to engage with each other more closely and strategically apart from sharing best practices and learnings. They have the ability to influence, convene, and align different actors towards creating movements and momentum. They can play a role in strengthening non-profit organizations and implementing partners who require sustained support in capacity building, governance and innovation.

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The moment is ripe. The capital is available, and will certainly grow further, if the conditions are not left to chance. The collective will of governments, philanthropists, NGOs, academics, and civil society must come together and build further to sustain the demographic dividend. The opportunity before philanthropy is not merely to fund programmes, but to help build the institutions, systems, and capabilities that sustain change for generations.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by SD Shibulal, co-founder, SFPI and co-founder & former CEO, Infosys.

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