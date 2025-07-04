Investment momentum in India’s sunrise sectors

Sunrise sectors—characterised by their high growth potential (CAGR >12% over the next five years) and substantial market opportunity (~$100 billion by 2030)—are poised to play a pivotal role in India’s journey towards becoming a $10 trillion economy by the early 2030s. The high-growth, forward-looking sunrise sectors represent the next frontier in India’s industrial growth. Representative Image(Bloomberg)

Sunrise sectors not only promise rapid economic expansion but also align closely with national priorities around increasing domestic value addition, fostering innovation, and enhancing strategic resilience. The 5 key emerging themes within sunrise sectors include Industry 4.0, future mobility, advanced materials, medical technology and space technology. Each of these themes cover several sector/sub-sector opportunities. For example, Industry 4.0 encapsulates Industrial robotics, IoT sensors, AR/VR applications, additive manufacturing; future mobility includes electric vehicles (EVs), autonomous fehicles (AVs), hydrogen and fuel cell technologies. Similarly, advanced materials include nanomaterials, composites, high- performance alloys; med-tech covers medical imaging and diagnostics devices, wearable health tech, genomics, regenerative medicine and space-tech covers reusable launch vehicles, nano and micro satellites.

Each of these themes is strategically important for India for example, Industry 4.0 sunrise sectors align closely with Make in India program to achieve manufacturing competitiveness. Similarly, Future mobility is critical for energy security and net zero targets. Advanced materials are foundation for sectors such as semi-conductors, aerospace and defence, solar panels. Med-tech is crucial for public health resilience, medical self-reliance and health-tech exports. Lastly, Space-tech excellence will help drive national security and surveillance, communication and geopolitical leadership.

These sectors require significant capital investment, sustained R&D, robust infrastructure, and an enabling ecosystem. Realising their potential calls for a unified national mission-based approach—one that integrates policy direction, targeted funding, and cross-ministerial collaboration to drive speed, scale, and impact.

This approach aligns with recent national efforts such as the National Green Hydrogen Mission (2023) with an outlay of ₹19,744 crore to promote green hydrogen and its derivatives, the National Quantum Mission (2024), which allocated ₹6,003 crore to foster quantum technologies, and the National Mission on Transformative Mobility and Battery Storage, which supports clean and future-ready mobility solutions.

Global models offer valuable lessons. Countries like Ireland and Singapore have catalyzed med-tech and other advanced sectors through monetary incentives (e.g., tax credits, cash grants) and investments in innovation ecosystems. China and Thailand have gone further by establishing dedicated testing parks, offering shared infrastructure, and deploying demand-side subsidies. China, for instance, has emerged as the global EV leader—accounting for 62% of electric car sales globally in 2023—largely driven by government-led demand creation.

To accelerate investment in India’s sunrise sectors, Governments at both the central and state levels can act as market-makers through 5 key interventions. Firstly, a formal policy framework supported by a dedicated Sunrise Sectors corpus can deliver sector-specific measures and demand-side incentives. Secondly, establishing R&D-focused innovation clusters and test parks via public-private partnerships (PPP) will fuel experimentation and product development. Thirdly, expanding regulatory sandboxes further ensures that emerging technologies can be trialed safely in controlled environments. Fourthly, anchoring initial market demand through strategic public procurement—mirroring China’s success with EVs and robotics—creates the commercial pull innovators need. Finally, de-risking early-stage innovation by offering grants and seed funding, much like Ireland’s support for MedTech research, guarantees that promising ideas have the financial runway to reach markets.

Sunrise sectors are not just about economic growth—they are vital to job creation. With 8 million young people entering India’s workforce annually, these sectors offer a significant opportunity for high-value employment. The Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes are already proving this impact: as of 2024, they have drawn ₹1.46 lakh crore in investments and created around 950,000 new jobs across key emerging sectors.

Global experience suggests that sunrise sectors do not flourish by default—they rise where there is strategic nurturing, proactive policy support, and long-term vision. India has the opportunity to learn from and leapfrog past existing global models. By seizing this moment to invest in its own sunrise sectors, India can secure a stronger position in the global economic and technological order—fuelling growth, fostering innovation, and creating a future-ready economy.

This article is authored by Mario Gonsalves, India leader, public sector practice and Anshul Gupta, managing director and partner, BCG.