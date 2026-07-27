Next consumer internet opportunity is experiences

India's consumer internet companies spent the last decade mastering convenience. We built platforms that delivered food in minutes, moved millions across cities, and made shopping frictionless. Scale came from aggregation, logistics, and transaction efficiency. The larger the inventory, the stronger the business looked. That playbook is beginning to break down in one category: experiences.

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Most platforms today still treat experiences like inventory. Events, activities, workshops, trips, and social outings get aggregated into searchable listings and optimised for conversion. On the surface, the model looks scalable. In practice, it misses the fundamental nature of what experiences actually are.

Experiences are not products. A community run is not equivalent to booking a cab. A wellness retreat is not the same as ordering dinner. A pottery workshop, a music gathering, a food trail, these are not leisure transactions. They are emotional and social decisions shaped by identity, aspiration, mood, and belonging. That distinction matters more today than it did five years ago.

India's urban consumption patterns are changing rapidly, and the numbers back this up. 86% of Indian millennials already prioritise experiences over material goods, and that preference is now showing up in their wallets. Travel alone accounts for over a third of annual discretionary spending among Indian millennials, who shell out an average of $6,031 per year on it, more than any other generation, according to Collinson International's 2024 Travel Benefits and Customer Engagement Report. Travel is just one slice of the experience pie.

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{{^usCountry}} The broader shift, from ownership to participation, is playing out across fitness, food, culture, and social life. The demand side of this story also has a long runway. Indian Gen Z is expected to account for as much as 46% of domestic consumer spending by 2035, equivalent to $1.8 trillion, according to a report by Boston Consulting Group and Snapchat. The strongest spending categories for this cohort include eating out, travel, and out-of-home entertainment. These are not people who will be content rotating between malls and multiplexes. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The broader shift, from ownership to participation, is playing out across fitness, food, culture, and social life. The demand side of this story also has a long runway. Indian Gen Z is expected to account for as much as 46% of domestic consumer spending by 2035, equivalent to $1.8 trillion, according to a report by Boston Consulting Group and Snapchat. The strongest spending categories for this cohort include eating out, travel, and out-of-home entertainment. These are not people who will be content rotating between malls and multiplexes. {{/usCountry}}

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Urban millennials and Gen Z are no longer just looking for places to go. They are looking for things that make them feel something.

That behavioural shift is creating one of the most underexplored opportunities in India's consumer internet economy. The interesting part is that supply is not the problem. Most large Indian cities already have vibrant layers of experiences operating beneath the surface: Wellness communities, outdoor groups, creator-led workshops, food experiences, cultural events, hobby circles, live gatherings, niche social formats. The problem is discovery.

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Most consumers still do not know what truly exists in their own city. Bengaluru or Mumbai can have hundreds of high-quality experiences happening every week, yet most people continue to rotate between restaurants, pubs, malls, and movies. Existing discovery systems repeatedly surface familiarity because algorithms are optimised for transactional efficiency, not behavioural insight.

But experiences do not scale through familiarity. They scale through curiosity, trust, and emotional relevance.

This is why the next phase of the experience economy may look very different from traditional marketplaces. The winning platforms in this category may not be the ones with the largest inventory. They may be the ones that best understand human behaviour.

The category is moving from aggregation to curation. That shift becomes even more important in an AI-first world. As AI commoditises access to information, the real competitive advantage moves away from search and toward taste.

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The ability to understand nuance, context, and intent becomes far more valuable than the ability to surface options. The future recommendation engine will not simply suggest what is nearby. It will understand whether a user is looking for novelty, community, creativity, wellness, intimacy, or escape.

That is a fundamentally different consumer problem from commerce. And it intersects with a larger structural shift happening across urban India: Rising social isolation. India's rapidly urbanising and migrating workforce is now experiencing a loneliness epidemic, particularly in cities like Bengaluru, Gurugram, Pune, and Hyderabad. A survey across 14 firms found that 56% of working young adults openly admitted to feeling lonely, with the problem most acute among migrants in the 25 to 35 age group. Modern city life has become increasingly transactional. Young professionals are living away from families, working longer hours, and building fewer organic social structures.

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Experiences are beginning to fill that gap. A running club becomes friendship infrastructure. A workshop becomes identity formation. A community event becomes belonging.

This is why experiences should not be viewed merely as a leisure category. They are becoming part of the social infrastructure of modern cities.

For investors and founders, this creates a significant opportunity, but also a strategic warning. The experience economy cannot be built using pure e-commerce thinking. Discounting alone will not build retention. Inventory alone will not create loyalty. Transactional optimisation alone will not create cultural relevance.

The companies that succeed here will understand that experiences are fundamentally emotional products. Technology will remain important, but behavioural insight, trust, curation, and cultural understanding will matter more.

Because consumers do not remember platforms. They remember how a particular experience changed their weekend, introduced them to new people, or made them feel more connected to their city and themselves.

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(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Vivek Kumar, founder & CEO, Alive App.