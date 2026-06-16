Old doubts confront India’s new urban fund

India’s new ₹1 lakh crore Urban Challenge Fund (UCF), announced in this year’s Union budget, is meant to do something the country has struggled with for two decades: Turn cities into destinations for private capital, not just recipients of grants. The amount is large enough to change behaviour. The question for investors is simple: has anything meaningfully changed in what they are being asked to back?

Union Budget (PTI File)

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The macro story has never been the constraint. India’s cities are swelling towards 600 million people. The investment need runs into tens of billions of dollars a year. Public budgets will not close that gap. If private capital does not help, the result will be slower growth and steadily deteriorating services in urban India. Everyone in the market already knows this; it is not what holds capital back.

What does is the track record. India has tried municipal bonds, pooled finance mechanisms, urban PPPs, viability gap funding, and more recently the Urban Infrastructure Development Fund for smaller cities. None collapsed, some produced celebrated transactions, but almost all remained underwhelming. Municipal bonds from cities like Ahmedabad, Indore or Surat have been useful signals rather than a systemic funding channel. UIDF has struggled not because money was too expensive, but because projects were not ready or bankable when the money showed up.

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{{^usCountry}} From a market lens, three issues keep coming back: cash flows, project structure and counterparties. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} From a market lens, three issues keep coming back: cash flows, project structure and counterparties. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Urban services are still priced politically. Water, waste and buses rarely generate stable, cost-covering user charges, and when they do, those revenues are rarely ring-fenced. For an investor, this is less a low-return problem than a weak and predicable cash-flow problem. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Urban services are still priced politically. Water, waste and buses rarely generate stable, cost-covering user charges, and when they do, those revenues are rarely ring-fenced. For an investor, this is less a low-return problem than a weak and predicable cash-flow problem. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Projects are often pushed out before key uncertainties are resolved, underscoring a structuring problem. Land is not fully acquired, approvals are pending, demand assumptions are optimistic and long-term climate risk is not factored in. Those unresolved issues do not disappear when a new fund is announced; they are transferred to private partners, who either demand a steep premium or stay away. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Projects are often pushed out before key uncertainties are resolved, underscoring a structuring problem. Land is not fully acquired, approvals are pending, demand assumptions are optimistic and long-term climate risk is not factored in. Those unresolved issues do not disappear when a new fund is announced; they are transferred to private partners, who either demand a steep premium or stay away. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} And counterparties-urban local bodies and the ecosystem around them- still look thin to long-term capital. A handful of cities have credible balance sheets and disclosures. Many do not. Governance is fragmented across municipalities, utilities and development authorities. Contracts run for 10–20 years; leadership tenures do not. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} And counterparties-urban local bodies and the ecosystem around them- still look thin to long-term capital. A handful of cities have credible balance sheets and disclosures. Many do not. Governance is fragmented across municipalities, utilities and development authorities. Contracts run for 10–20 years; leadership tenures do not. {{/usCountry}}

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The UCF tries to respond by moving cities from entitlement to competition. Central support is capped at a minority share of project cost; cities are expected to raise the rest from markets and meet reform benchmarks to qualify. In theory, that pushes them to behave more like financial actors and less like administrative units. It also nudges states to treat urban projects as assets with defined cash flows, not just as line items in a scheme.

But for this to work, what cities offer the market has to change in very concrete ways.

First, projects need to look like standardised asset classes, not bespoke one-offs. Capital does not allocate to “urban development” in general; it allocates to metered water systems with clear tariff paths, sewage plants on annuity contracts, gross-cost bus deals with predictable payments, waste facilities backed by tipping fees and energy revenues. India has early examples--Indore’s integrated waste system, Ahmedabad’s BRT special purpose vehicle, Surat’s structured bus contracts--but they remain exceptions.

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Second, cash flows have to be credible. Where tariffs are viable, they must actually be charged, indexed and collected. Where they are not, projects should use hybrid models: Modest tariffs plus clearly defined fiscal backstops so investors see a predictable payment stream instead of an open-ended subsidy promise.

Third, uncertainties must be taken out early. Land, clearances and regulatory questions should be substantially settled before bidding. Contracts should follow tested templates with clear dispute paths. Every unresolved issue left to the concession agreement either pushes up the cost of capital or deters serious players altogether.

Fourth, scale has to be built deliberately. A single ₹250 crore project will not move large investors. A ₹10,000 crore multi-city pipeline in one asset class might. That means aggregating similar projects across cities into portfolios- say, a state-wide e-bus programme or a bundle of sewage plants- so capital can think in portfolio terms, not one-off deals.

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Finally, public money has to be used to absorb uncertainty, not replace private capital. First-loss tranches, subordinated debt and credit enhancement can widen the investor base and lower required returns while still leaving most of the funding to markets. Used well, each UCF rupee becomes a signal that a project is structured well enough to justify serious underwriting effort.

In the end, the UCF will be judged less by its size than by its first dozen transactions. Deals that are tightly structured, close on time and perform without early distress will make India’s urban sector look like a place where serious capital belongs. A repeat of the familiar mix of weak revenues, unresolved questions and fragile contracts will send investors quietly elsewhere- and restart the search for the next big fix.

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(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Manish Dubey, dean and Rahul Bajaj Chair, School of Governance and Amir Bazaz, associate dean, School of Systems & Infrastructure, Indian Institute for Human Settlements (IIHS).

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