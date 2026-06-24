Poor skill mapping is costing companies more than attrition

Attrition has long been seen as the supreme challenge for corporate India, measuring exit ratios, comparing retention levels, and pouring money into employee engagement initiatives. But lurking under the surface is another, more costly problem—the misalignment of skills.

Workplace (Representational image)

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In a knowledge economy that relies on accuracy, efficiency, and rapidity, there comes a tremendous loss of efficiency and high costs associated with using the wrong skill for the job at hand. What makes it even more costly is the hidden nature of the issue, in contrast to something like attrition- this problem is more acute when we talk of the blue-collar workforce, where both the competency and the awareness are far more concerning.

In today's work environment, the notion of having a generic set of skills no longer applies. Every activity requires a uniquely specified amount of skill, contextual awareness, and capability. This is especially evident in industries where physical skill plays a critical role, particularly for those who are considered blue-collar workers.

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{{^usCountry}} A case in point is the difference between the skills of a regular plumber at home and an industrial plumber. Despite falling under the same occupation, their required skill set is vastly different. An industrial plumber requires more specialised information than a regular plumber would. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A case in point is the difference between the skills of a regular plumber at home and an industrial plumber. Despite falling under the same occupation, their required skill set is vastly different. An industrial plumber requires more specialised information than a regular plumber would. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Unfortunately, existing training and evaluation systems are not geared toward addressing these unique needs. This leads to a situation where employees possess certifications in a broad range of fields but lack specialisation within a particular context. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Unfortunately, existing training and evaluation systems are not geared toward addressing these unique needs. This leads to a situation where employees possess certifications in a broad range of fields but lack specialisation within a particular context. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The issue gets worse if one digs deep into the specifics of particular work settings. Consider industrial plumbing itself—the plumbing needs of a chemical processing plant will be vastly different from a plant where aluminium is extruded. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The issue gets worse if one digs deep into the specifics of particular work settings. Consider industrial plumbing itself—the plumbing needs of a chemical processing plant will be vastly different from a plant where aluminium is extruded. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Corrosion resistance, hazardous fluids, and compliance are some of the areas one must be well-versed in to handle plumbing needs in a chemical plant. But for an aluminium extrusion plant, one needs skills related to high temperatures, pressures, and special equipment configurations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Corrosion resistance, hazardous fluids, and compliance are some of the areas one must be well-versed in to handle plumbing needs in a chemical plant. But for an aluminium extrusion plant, one needs skills related to high temperatures, pressures, and special equipment configurations. {{/usCountry}}

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But these subtleties aren't always taken into account in most hiring and assignment situations. Employees are classified according to general skill sets, which can result in dangerous and inefficient work practices.

Such inefficiencies are not only costly to deal with; they may even lead to accidents. It often happens that the cost of inefficiencies due to such a mismatch exceeds the cost of simply replacing the existing employee.

If a worker is mismatched in a job, he will not be able to perform up to his full potential. An inadequately skilled person assigned a challenging job may fail to deliver, causing inefficiencies and safety hazards for the company.

A highly skilled person assigned an easy job may become disinterested in his work and may decide to quit later on.

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In both situations, the firm ends up bearing losses in terms of lower productivity or higher turnover costs, while the individual’s career path is negatively affected. In a developing country like India, it could affect the future of the company and individuals.

When it comes to the blue-collar workforce, this challenge can be fixed with the significant role of technology. With the help of an AI-powered skill evaluation platform like Skyljo, it is possible to redefine the process of evaluation and mapping of skills.

This is because, unlike conventional approaches, which make use of either tests or self-reported experience, AI-powered systems will look into practical performance by accurately assessing the skill level of the candidate suited to a particular task. For once, a blue-collar worker is not judged on his face value, but more on his skill value.

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An AI skill assessment platform considers the video-based assessment of skills. With this method, the activity of candidates is recorded, which is then analysed using AI to assess accuracy, technique, and overall competency, offering a more practical and reliable understanding of their actual skill level beyond traditional resumes or tests.

It is also true that the technology is yet to evolve, but still, this is a breakthrough in the field.

It’s time for organisations to refocus their attention from attrition rates, which are merely indicators of poor performance, to skill alignment, which is an enabler of success.

This necessitates a paradigm shift in talent management processes. Organisations need to stop offering generic training modules and start implementing assessment tools capable of evaluating the skill sets of employees precisely. Technologically powered assessment solutions cannot be considered mere investments; they are required for optimising employee productivity efficiently.

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In a cutthroat corporate world where profit margins are razor-thin and expectations are extremely high, even minor lapses can make all the difference. It is crucial for organisations to select an effective and accurate skill assessment platform. Inaccurate mapping may lead to the placement of employees in positions that are beyond their skills, either stifling their progress or setting them up for failure. Such practices may contribute to having an inefficient workforce that does not engage.

While attrition might be the obvious issue, it is the hidden burden of skill mismatch that needs immediate addressing.

Those who understand this reality and make efforts towards accurate skill mapping with the help of technology are better poised to achieve efficiency and quality, as well as create a flexible labour force.

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In the contemporary environment, it is not only about having talent, but rather about having the right talent to perform the right task. And this starts with knowing the skill sets and how they can be utilised. As the saying goes, in today’s environment, the real price is not in losing people but in underutilising their capabilities.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Ameet Padiyar, founder, Skyljo.

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