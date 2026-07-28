Rise of senior living is redefining real estate design

India is getting older, and its built environment is beginning to respond accordingly.

Real estate (Gemini Generated Photo )

For decades, the conversation around real estate in this country has been dominated by affordability, luxury, and investment corridors. But a more consequential shift is now underway. Senior living is fast emerging as one of the most dynamic and design-forward segments in Indian real estate. And what is driving this change is not just demographics: it is a new appreciation of what it means to age well, in an environment that supports independence, comfort, safety and productivity.

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The numbers tell part of the story. India currently has over 140 million citizens aged 60 and above, a figure projected to exceed 300 million by 2050, making it one of the world's largest ageing populations. Leading developers – from established names to newer entrants are recognising that catering to this section of the population is no longer speculative but structural and are expanding their presence in cities such as Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, Chennai, and Hyderabad.

What is new in 2026 is the quality and diversity of capital entering this segment. Senior living is increasingly being viewed not just as a social infrastructure play but as a resilient asset class. At the same time, the rise of multi-generational communities is blurring the lines between ’senior housing‘ and mainstream residential development, bringing age-inclusive design into the core of urban planning, rather than keeping it as a niche category.

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{{^usCountry}} Yet, if these numbers capture the scale of opportunity, they say little about the more profound transformation underway: the way we design spaces for India's seniors is being reimagined from the ground up. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Yet, if these numbers capture the scale of opportunity, they say little about the more profound transformation underway: the way we design spaces for India's seniors is being reimagined from the ground up. {{/usCountry}}

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For much of India's residential development history, accessibility features were treated as optional. That mindset is changing. A modern senior living community is designed around the principle of ’active ageing‘, an approach that does not treat residents as dependent, but as engaged individuals who deserve spaces that support them to realise their full potential.

Increasingly, this also means embedding digital infrastructure into the physical environment, from IoT-enabled emergency response systems and wearable-integrated health monitoring, to smart lighting and climate systems that adapt to mobility and cognitive needs. Senior living is no longer just about physical accessibility; it is about intelligent environments that anticipate and respond to residents in real time.

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Critically, it also means rethinking vertical mobility as foundational infrastructure.

In a multi-storey senior living community, an elevator is not just a convenience: It shapes how freely a person can visit a neighbour, attend a yoga class, or simply step outside for fresh air.

This is why the design and reliability of elevators in senior communities has become a serious subject of conversation among developers and architects. The ask from this segment is specific: Intuitive controls that require minimal effort, cabin interiors that offer space, smooth ride quality, and dependable service that residents and families can trust with confidence. Features like wider doors, tactile buttons, voice guidance, and emergency communication systems are no longer seen as premium add-ons, they are baseline expectations.

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What is emerging now is the next layer of innovation: Touchless and smartphone-enabled elevator calling, predictive maintenance powered by AI to minimise downtime, real-time diagnostics, and digitally connected systems that integrate with the broader building ecosystem.

Advanced cabins are being designed with improved air quality management, adaptive lighting, and acoustics that help people feel calm and orientated, small but meaningful interventions for ageing users. Even interfaces are evolving, with simplified, personalised controls that reduce cognitive load and improve confidence for first-time users.

A developer who invests in genuinely senior-friendly vertical mobility is signalling that accessibility has been thought through from the outset. And increasingly, this is influencing purchase decisions.

Purpose-built design for seniors is not a cost burden; it is a value driver. Projects that deliver genuine quality of life, with safety, mobility, and community integrated into the fabric of the building, are seeing stronger occupancy rates and more stable long-term demand. With a growing policy focus on age-friendly urban development and senior care infrastructure, the regulatory environment is also gradually aligning with commercial ambition.

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India's senior living sector is not yet mature, but it is moving with purpose.

Senior living is becoming a testing ground for the future of urban design in India, where inclusivity, accessibility, technology, and sustainability intersect. The lessons learned here, from barrier-free mobility to intelligent building systems, are likely to influence how mainstream housing is conceived in the years ahead.

As India's real estate sector enters a defining era of design sophistication and institutional maturity, senior living stands out as the segment where that thoughtful approach matters most. Getting it right is not just good business: It is the right thing to do.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Sebi Joseph, president, Otis India.